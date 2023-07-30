Report ‘debunks’ PM’s claim that Windsor Framework removes Irish Sea border, says DUP MP

A House of Lords report has “completely debunked” the Prime Minister’s claim that the Windsor Framework removed the Irish Sea border, says the DUP’s Nigel Dodds.

Lord Dodds has led the DUP in the House of Lords since 2021. The report came from the House’s select committee and was published on Tuesday.

Speaking to former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster on GB News, he said the report “has come to some very serious conclusions, that I think will make uncomfortable reading for the government”.

He added that the framework will make it worse for businesses, which "should worry everyone in NI".

“The report cuts through the hype and the spin that the government has launched around the Windsor Framework,” he said.

“It may be better than the original Protocol as it was agreed, but of course that original protocol was never implemented. It had a lot of grace periods and easements.”

Lord Dodds claimed the report showed that for many NI businesses, the Windsor Framework will be worse in terms of bringing higher burdens and costs.

“That is something that should worry everybody in Northern Ireland, whether you’re a unionist or a nationalist or whatever political persuasion you are,” said Lord Dodds.

The committee report found benefits of the provisions of the Windsor Framework included the movement from Great Britain to Northern Ireland via “the green lane” which will result in fewer checks and controls.

This includes the movement of retail goods, agri-food produce including chilled meats, parcels, pets and human medicines.

It stated while the green lane will benefit large retailers in particular, some retailers and other sectors may have to use the red lane. Therefore, those businesses will be subject to full controls and checks.

The DUP collapsed the Stormont power-sharing institutions last year in protest at the protocol.

Asked by Dame Foster about a route back to Stormont over the next few months, Lord Dodds said: “All of us who are involved in politics want to see government restored in Northern Ireland if we possibly can, but the UK government has a mighty responsibility here.

“It gave pledges and promises to the people that it would get rid of this Irish Sea border, that it would deal with the democratic deficit and deal with diversion of trade.

“It has yet to deliver on that. So the ball is very much in the court of the government.

“Until it deals with that issue, and delivers on the promises that it made, then I’m afraid we could be for more periods of instability.”

In response to the House of Lords report, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The Windsor Framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland - restoring the smooth flow of goods with Great Britain and protecting its place in the Union.

“It cuts paperwork and checks compared to the old protocol, lifts the bans on products like seed potatoes and provides a durable, sustainable basis for the future.

“The committee's report underlines the importance of restoring the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly – it sets out at length how restored institutions would give Northern Ireland a greater say over the new arrangements.”