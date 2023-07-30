Report ‘debunks’ PM’s claim that Windsor Framework removes Irish Sea border, says DUP peer

The Prime Minister’s claim that the Windsor Framework removed the Irish Sea border has been “completely debunked” by a House of Lords report, a DUP grandee has said.

Lord Dodds said the UK and EU deal, announced in February and aimed at reducing red tape on post-Brexit trade, has actually worsened the situation for business.

He was reacting to a report from a Lords’ select committee published last Tuesday.

Speaking to former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster on GB News, Lord Dodds said the report “has come to some very serious conclusions, that I think will make uncomfortable reading for the government”.

The former DUP deputy leader said the framework will make it worse for businesses, which "should worry everyone in NI".

He also indicated that a return to Stormont by the DUP was not imminent.

The framework sought to cut the bureaucracy on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland created by the protocol.

A key element is the creation of red and green lanes that differentiated between goods whose end destination was Northern Ireland and those due for onward transport into the EU single market over the Irish border.

It also created the Stormont Break – a mechanism whereby MLAs could flag concerns about the implementation of new EU laws in Northern Ireland - a move that could lead to the UK government vetoing their introduction.

But the DUP has indicated the framework does not go far enough to address their concerns – and Lord Dodds said the latest Lords’ report was evidence that problems remained.

Lord Dodds told GB News: “We have now this bizarre situation where goods moving within the United Kingdom have to go through these lanes which is going to cause real problems.

"The FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) were criticising the situation the other day, saying there was going to be a real problem come October, when this is supposed to be coming into force.

"The only people who can use green lanes are really large retailers whose end destination for those goods is in Northern Ireland and who apply not for EU labels.

"But for virtually everybody else – other retailers, manufacturers, meat for processing, grain to be used to feed animals – vast swathes of goods coming from Britain to Northern Ireland have to use this red lane.

"And this red lane is full customs checks, documentation – as if you were sending to the European Union.

"So this idea that Rishi Sunak said that he had removed, through the Windsor Framework, any notion or any idea or any sense of an Irish Sea border is, I’m afraid, debunked completely by this report”.

The Lords' report was informed by evidence from the UK government, EU Commission, business representatives, trade bodies, academic, legal and trade experts as well as community organisation representatives.

It found the framework's benefits included the eased movement of retail goods; agri-food produce, including chilled meats; parcels; pets; and human medicines via the green lane.

However, peers cautioned that for some businesses the processes under the framework will be more burdensome than under the protocol as it is currently being implemented. That is because the protocol, as it stands, is being operated with several grace periods and exemptions.

Lord Dodds added: “The report cuts through the hype and the spin that the government has launched around the Windsor Framework.

“It may be better than the original Protocol as it was agreed, but of course that original protocol was never implemented. It had a lot of grace periods and easements, because to implement it fully would have destroyed the Northern Ireland economy.

"What it finds is that for many businesses, this Windsor Framework will be worse in terms of burdens and duties and red tape and costs than what we have in the current arrangements since Brexit.

“And that is something that should worry everybody in Northern Ireland, whether you’re a unionist or a nationalist or whatever political persuasion you are,” he added.

The DUP collapsed the Stormont power-sharing institutions last year in protest at the protocol.

Asked by Dame Arlene about a route back to Stormont over the next few months, Lord Dodds said: “All of us who are involved in politics want to see government restored in Northern Ireland if we possibly can, but the UK government has a mighty responsibility here.

“It gave pledges and promises to the people that it would get rid of this Irish Sea border, that it would deal with the democratic deficit and deal with diversion of trade.

“It has yet to deliver on that. So the ball is very much in the court of the government.

“Until it deals with that issue, and delivers on the promises that it made, then I’m afraid we could be for more periods of instability.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the latest report exposed what his party has dubbed the ‘Windsor Whitewash’.

Mr Allister said “it was abundantly clear that the Irish Sea Border stayed, that we remained in the EU’s single market for goods and under its Customs Code and, thus, GB was to continue to be designated a foreign country whose goods must be checked when entering the EU territory of Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The practical and constitutional detriment of the Windsor Whitewash is matched only the folly of those who profess allegiance to the Union, but who want us to implement its destruction through operating what now must and can only be a Union-dismantling Stormont.”

Responding to the Lords report, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The Windsor Framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland - restoring the smooth flow of goods with Great Britain and protecting its place in the Union.

“It cuts paperwork and checks compared to the old protocol, lifts the bans on products like seed potatoes and provides a durable, sustainable basis for the future.

“The committee's report underlines the importance of restoring the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly – it sets out at length how restored institutions would give Northern Ireland a greater say over the new arrangements.”