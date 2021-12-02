Report on flags and culture just kicks can down road, says Long

Justice Minister slams lack of political will to agree an action plan over recommendations

Justice Minister Naomi Long has described an £800,000 report on flags and culture that was finally revealed yesterday as a “very expensive can-kicking exercise”.

She said it had failed to produce an action plan despite a delay of almost two years in its publication.

Mrs Long blamed a “total lack of political leadership” for the outcome of the 168-page report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT), which concluded paramilitary flags and murals should not be displayed.

It added, however, bonfires are a legitimate form of celebration if they are “compliant with the law”, and traditional pyres should be respected.

None of the recommendations are expected to be implemented, as no action plan has been agreed.

The Alliance leader said in a tweet yesterday she had predicted this would be the outcome: “After 5 years and £800k, the least we would expect is the Executive Office to produce an action plan, implement what’s agreed and resolve what wasn’t.”

A war of words also broke out between other parties over the report, which was first shown to ministers in July 2020.

The SDLP and the Greens called for an implementation strategy to be put in place for the recommendations made in the report.

However, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford claimed the “weaponisation” of culture and identity by Sinn Fein made solutions “very difficult to come by” amid what he described as its attempts to “remove every trace of Britishness”.

The answer on the issues raised within the document was “mutual respect”, he said.

“Sinn Fein in 2021 denied unionist MLAs the opportunity to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary by laying a simple stone or planting a rose bush in Stormont,” he said.

“Sinn Fein snub the royal family. Unable to even mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in the same way as other countries.

“Such cultural and identity weaponisation will make solutions very difficult to come by as some want cultural domination rather than respect.”

He also backed the report’s conclusion that paramilitary flags and murals should not be displayed.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly responded by saying the DUP “doesn’t do equality”.

He accused it of being “unwilling to confront sectarianism” associated with flying flags at hospitals, schools, places of worship, interfaces and mixed housing developments.

“And it has chosen to support those engaged in intimidation and anti-social behaviour at bonfires which have no regard for the protection of people, property or the environment,” added Mr Kelly.

“Progress in tackling sectarianism in this society will be made in spite of the DUP’s efforts to deny rights and equality.”

On flying flags, the commission acknowledged that “some communities” have undertaken positive work and developed local protocols aimed at creating a better environment.

But it added it is also evident “significant problems” remain. Flying flags which support a proscribed organisation is “inconsistent” with a culture of lawfulness and has no place in “legitimate cultural expression”.

The commission said the practice of leaving flags flying for extended periods of time, where they become tattered and dirty, is “unacceptable and not consistent” with the principle of treating flags with respect.

The possibility of developing a new banner, which would not be a “regional flag or a national flag”, but “rather a civic flag that would be designed to be representative of the diversity of our society, including our new communities”, was also raised in the report.

For traditional bonfires, the report recommended the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs make pyre materials — wood only — exempt from being classified as controlled waste.

“This would enable such bonfires to occur lawfully on public land when they are undertaken as part of a cultural event and where landowners permit them to occur,” it said.

“As the proposed change in legislation would enable land owners to permit a bonfire on their land for such an occasion, landowners would be in a position to set the conditions upon which such permission is granted, thereby ensuring that the bonfire is safe.”

The authors recommended the Executive should undertake a review of existing legislation and, if necessary, introduce new powers to allow public sector bodies to take action to remove murals on public and private buildings, or prevent them being painted where they contravene a set of guidelines.

Apart from possible criteria around murals, such as the need to ensure the content did not advertise proscribed organisations, the commission did not reach consensus on a range of guidelines that could be used in any future mural programmes. First Minister Paul Givan welcomed the report, and praised the work of the commission who “considered a range of complex issues”.

He added: “It is right that the public have a chance to see the report and have their say, and today’s publication will allow them to do that.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said addressing the issues “is an important part of moving our shared society forward”.

But TUV leader Jim Allister described the report was a “complete waste of time” and a “colossal” waste of money.

“The report doesn’t event mention some of the issues which innocent victims find most offensive, such as the continued practice of paramilitary-style funerals,” he said.

“For all the talk of the lack of an action or implementation plan, the truth is there appears to be very little in this document around which there was agreement and hence little to implement.”