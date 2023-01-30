Republic of Ireland ‘is a long way from a Sinn Féin government’: Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Republic of Ireland is a “long way from a Sinn Féin government” as they would struggle to form a majority coalition despite being the country’s most popular party.

Mr Varadkar said there’s “no sign” of Sinn Féin coming “anywhere close” to the 51pc vote needed to form a government with partners in a coalition. The Taoiseach also cautioned against putting too much stock in the results of opinion polls.

“The opinion polls in the last two elections didn't predict the outcome. You'll remember going into the last election, my party was in first place and Sinn Féin was in third, and by the time it actually happened, it was the other way around.

“They are already, by the way, the biggest party – in the last election. But, being the biggest party doesn’t mean you can form a government. The reason why Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens are the government is combined, we got 51pc of the vote.

“And there's no sign of Sinn Féin coming anywhere close to that. And when I became Taoiseach again on December 17, they didn't even put up a candidate because they didn't even know if they had the support of Labour or Social Democrats or the Independents,” Mr Varadkar said on KFM Radio on Monday.

The Taoiseach also said that the possibility of a Sinn Féin government in the future was “not my concern”.

“I think we're a long way from a Sinn Féin government, but that's not my concern at the moment. My concern is on making the most of the time that we have over the next two years to protect what's good about Ireland and where there are things that are wrong to try and make them right,” Mr Varadkar said.

The housing crisis and record homelessness levels are “holding the country back” in some respects, Mr Varadkar said, adding that this was the government’s top priority.

The Taoiseach said he wants to exceed 2022’s housing figures of over 29,000 new builds.

“[We understand] how serious the housing crisis is, how it's affecting people in all sorts of different ways, whether it's people who can't afford to buy their first home, or people paying high rents, people experiencing homelessness.

“It's holding the country back in other ways in terms of investment in terms of trying to recruit and retain people to work and businesses and public services. So we all get that, we understand that. We do have a plan, Housing For All, that we are seeing some progress with.

“We did break our targets for new homes being built last year, nearly 30,000. That's the highest in more than 10 years, new homes being built and that doesn't even include student accommodation or derelict homes being brought back into use. And last year, more than 16,000, including in this county, more than 16,000 young people bought their first home; that's the highest in 15 years,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said in the interview, which was recorded last Friday, that government did not meet their social housing target for 2022 which was to build 9,000 social homes.

He said it would be “a bit short” of that. Housing minister Darragh O’Brien on Sunday, though, said that he anticipated that government would actually meet the 9,000 target. Final figures for the year will be released next month.