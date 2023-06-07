Republican slogan shouted at Lyra McKee’s partner as she revisits murder scene for UTV programme

The programme investigates the growing threat posed by the New IRA.

The partner of the late Lyra McKee has revisited the scene of her murder in Derry for an upcoming UTV current affairs programme.

Sarah Canning returned to the area of the Creggan where Lyra was shot dead in 2019 to film an interview for the latest episode of ‘Up Close’, which will turn the spotlight on dissident republican groups.

During the interview, the driver of a passing car shouts a republican slogan at her, with Sarah maintaining she refuses to be intimidated.

Presented by Gareth Wilkinson, it comes in the wake of the attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell, as the programme examines if the dissident republican groups can sustain a long war, and if they can ever be defeated.

PSNI officers past and present, victims’ families and experts in dissident history will help to paint a picture of dissident activity and what the future may hold for the groups.

Two prominent republicans will also speak on TV for the first time about their change of views on the armed struggle.

Dominic McGlinchey Jr

Dominic McGlinchey Jr, whose mother and father were active republicans and were murdered during the Troubles, explains how he has changed his mind on the merits of armed struggle.

McGlinchey tells the programme it “condemns young working class men to decades of misery – not only them, their families as well” and that it is “well past time to take the gun out of Irish politics”.

Des Dalton, the ex-President of Republican Sinn Fein, a political group that shares the same analysis as the Continuity IRA, that armed struggle is legitimate, also features in the programme.

Des Dalton

Two years ago he said that the time for violence is over and was suspended from the group. He shares his views on television for the first time.

He explains how when he gave his personal view at an oration in Lurgan that Lyra McKee’s death was “completely unjustifiable”, RSF suspended him for six months, and he subsequently resigned.

Whilst he still considers himself a Republican, he believes the recent sporadic violence by armed groups is wrong and ultimately futile.

The Belfast Telegraph’s political editor, Suzanne Breen, also contributes to the programme, giving analysis on the groups, how they were formed and the attacks they have carried out over the years.

Gillian McFaul, daughter of former UDR member David Caldwell, who was murdered in 2002, also tells the programme about his death and the family’s yet unfulfilled quest for justice.

The programme ends with examining if dissident Republicans can ever be defeated, and what the future holds for them. Marisa McGlinchey, an academic who has researched dissidents for several years feels there will continue to be occasional incidents against police but doesn’t see it escalating.

‘Up Close’ airs on Thursday night (June 8) at 10.45pm on UTV.