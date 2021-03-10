Republicans step up border poll campaign with US publicity drive

An Irish republican publicity and political campaign calling for a border poll is ramping up in the United States ahead of St Patrick's Day.

Advertisements in newspapers - including the Washington Post, New York Times, Irish Voice and Irish Echo - say that not calling a referendum on Irish unity would leave "a divided Ireland at the mercy of the British Government".

The advert, signed by sympathetic Irish American groups, states: "As Americans, we call upon our government and public representatives to call the British Government to set the date for the Unity Referendum.

"This is the time for the people of Ireland to have their say. With your support we can be the first generation of Irish Americans to visit a free and United Ireland."

Yesterday Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the call to prepare for Irish unity and set the date for a referendum.

She said: "Brexit, the British Government breaking international law, and threats from unionism are a challenge to the Good Friday Agreement.

"Change is under way, it cannot be resisted but it must be managed.

"Now is the time to recommit, and not resile, from the commitment to peace and democracy."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill met yesterday with members of the US Ad Hoc Committee on the Good Friday Agreement.