Rescue dog moves into Number 10 with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have given a new home to the Jack Russell.

Ms Symonds said he was a "gorgeous little rescue puppy" as she shared pictures of him.

The rescue dog came from the Friends of Animals Wales charity, which said he "will be living his best life with Carrie and the Prime Minister at their Downing Street home".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "They are a fantastic charity run by volunteers who work around the clock to make a difference to animals.

"The Prime Minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and has always believed that animals should always get the right start in life."