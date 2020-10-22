Research, education and infrastructure projects among Taoiseach Micheal Martin's vision for shared island

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has outlined his vision for a shared Ireland at a speech in Dublin Castle.

Broadcasting the event online, Mr Martin said he wanted to encourage reconciliation and pledged that a shared island fund of €500m (£451m) for cross border projects such as the A5 and the Narrow Water Bridge should be spent by 2025.

The Irish Government’s shared island unit, he said, was focused on creating a consensus for a shared future through research, dialogue with unionists and dedicated funding.

On the issue of a united Ireland, he said: “As Taoiseach I respect and I affirm everyone’s right on the island to make the case for the constitutional future they wish to see for Northern Ireland whether they are nationalist, unionist or neither.”

Mr Martin said the “genius” of the 1998 peace deal meant people no longer had to be “defined or dominated” by the constitutional question.

“We can all work together for a shared future without in anyway relinquishing our equally legitimate ambitions or beliefs.”

Practical steps he said included greater north-south cooperation on issues like the economy, health and the environment.

The Narrow Water bridge would connect Cornamucklagh in Co Louth with Narrow Water in Co Down (Louth Council/PA)

Mr Martin said the ring-fenced funding in the shared island fund would be “game changing.”

“Clearly progress is overdue on longstanding joint commitments, to cross border investment in the A5 transport corridor, the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge.

“We want to progress investment in cross border greenways like then Ulster Canal and the Sligo/Enniskillen route which can support sustainable regional development.”

He also listed the possibility of high speed cross border rail links as an area of cooperation with the Stormont Executive.

“More broadly, we need to enhance connectivity on the island. Not only to support the further growth of the all-island economy but also to facilitate and expand our social, cultural, sporting, artistic and civic connections.”

Access to higher and further education, he said, was vital and praised the recent investment in Ulster University’s Magee Campus.

“Through the shared island fund we are ready to make that investment and consider other opportunities so we address the unique economic challenges of border regions.”

An all Ireland scientific research hub, he said, had "enormous and exciting potential" in areas like the carbon economy, cyber and food security as well as advancing cancer treatments.

Announcing a shared island dialogue series to begin next month, Mr Martin said he hoped it was a chance to hear from under-represented groups like women, young people and new communities in Ireland.

Concluding, he said: “We know there are challenging questions for all of us around a shared future.

“Questions that don’t have any easy answers. While recognising the divisions and challenges of the past, how can we genuinely embrace and build on all that we share today as we look to the next 100 years on this island.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (left) and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, whose parties voted for a link-up (SDLP/PA)

Welcoming the speech was SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who said the promise of investment was a chance to transform lives across the island.

“Our view has long been that those of us who want to see constitutional change have a responsibility to engage in a positive and respectful conversation with all of our neighbours with a view to building a new Ireland,” he said.

“But we also have to demonstrate the benefits of cooperation and the potential we have to fundamentally reshape the lives of those we represent for the better.”