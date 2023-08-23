Results of party support poll should be a concern to all unionists, says Beattie

The Stormont impasse is damaging unionism and latest poll results should be a “major concern to all unionists”, Doug Beattie has said.

The UUP leader said unionists cannot remain in a “silo of self-defeating isolationism”.

He was speaking after a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph found that Sinn Fein remains the most popular party on 31%, up two points from our last poll in April.

Meanwhile, the DUP is on 26%, a one-point rise, while Alliance is up two points on 15%.

The UUP (10%) and SDLP (6%) are both down one point. Jim Allister’s TUV is down two points on 5%, with the Greens and Aontu unchanged on 2%, as is People Before Profit on 1%.

It means the combined unionist support is 41%, with the combined nationalist support at 39%.

The poll also found that 34% of unionists want the DUP, who have been boycotting the institutions in protest over the Northern Ireland protocol, to return to Stormont under the current political circumstances.

This compares with 64% of respondents who believe that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party must maintain its boycott until the protocol is removed completely.

Reacting to the poll results, Mr Beattie said: “Polling support for the Ulster Unionist Party remains consistent, within a margin of error over the last year, as does support for unionist parties sitting at just 41%. That should be a major concern to all unionists.

“It is clear that keeping the devolved institutions down is having a detrimental effect on unionism and the support for unionist parties. Taking difficult decisions is not a popularity contest; it is about doing the right thing, not the popular thing. For Northern Ireland to survive, unionists must reach out; they cannot remain in this silo of self-defeating isolationism.

“There are many pro-Union voters who simply will not contemplate voting for a unionist party because of the negative, pessimistic overtones of many.

“That means the Ulster Unionist Party must stand firm to represent the 34% of unionists who want the institutions up and running and the many more across all corners of our society.”

But the DUP’s director of elections Gordon Lyons insisted the poll shows people have recognised his party’s “consistent approach” regarding boycotting the power-sharing institutions.

“Opinion polls provide an interesting insight, but it is election results which really matter,” he said.

“We want to see the strongest possible pro-Union voice in Northern Ireland and that means building support at the ballot box.

"People have recognised the consistent stance taken by the DUP and our desire to see greater unionist co-operation. Stable and sustainable devolved government is good for Northern Ireland, but we must get the foundations right.

“We have been consistent in our stance that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom must be respected and protected in law and that arrangements command the support of unionists as well as nationalists.

“The ball rests at the Government’s foot.”

Sinn Fein’s Paul Maskey said: “The negotiation on the protocol is over and the deal is done. It’s time to move forward.

“People want to see all political parties back in the Assembly and Executive and working together to fix the health service and deal with the rising cost of living.

“The DUP’s blockade has left public services at the mercy of savage Tory cuts from London. They should end it now and get back to work with the rest of us.”