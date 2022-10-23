Return of Boris Johnson would be ‘guaranteed disaster’ says Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker

Boris Johnson’s return would be "a guaranteed disaster" if he returned as the UK’s Prime Minister, according to the Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker.

Mr Baker has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race as he warned against a Boris Johnson comeback.

It marks a split in the Northern Ireland Office, with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris a public backer of Mr Johnson returning.

Despite the former PM not having officially declared himself as a candidate, Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday he believes Mr Johnson will stand as a candidate and claimed the man “has the numbers” within the Tory party support.

Mr Baker however said any return of Mr Johnson would see the party “implode” as a result of the inquiry into the ‘partygate’ scandal.

"I'm afraid the trouble is because of the (Commons Privileges Committee) vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster,” he said.

"There's going to be a vote before the House of Commons on this issue of privileges, whether he will deliberately misled the house.

"In that vote it's guaranteed there'll be a large number of Conservatives who will refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse.

"I can’t rule it out [voting against him].

He added: "It's a guaranteed nailed-on failure and we cannot allow it to happen. I'm not willing to lay down my integrity for Boris Johnson.

"I think it would be for the best if Boris did something big and statesmanlike.

"I mean If he wants to come back as prime minister, he would need to do it after this privileges issue is settled.

"I think he'd make an amazing chairman of the party...

"But what we can't do is have him as prime minister in circumstances where he's bound to implode, taking down the whole government within and we just can't do that again."

Mr Baker’s boss at the NIO meanwhile told the same programme Mr Johnson is a “vote winner [and] he has a mandate from the last general election”.

Despite the apparent split, Mr Baker took to Twitter on Sunday morning to play this down, calling Mr Heaton-Harris “the best boss I have ever had”.

“On NI policy, we completely agree and I defer to him as SoS as necessary,” he added.

“It would be extraordinary if Boris' former Chief Whip did not back him.

“My complete respect and admiration for Chris will endure.”

In response, Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “Steve is one of the best Ministers I’ve worked with and we work hand in glove on Northern Ireland issues. Just because we’ve come to a different decision doesn’t change that in the slightest.

"In other “split” news he prefers lager and I prefer Guinness.”

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were said to be locked in talks late into the evening on Saturday, as speculation mounted over whether the pair could strike a deal to lay the foundations for a unified Conservative government.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was “really pleased” over the talks.

“He is still a vote winner today he is the one person Labour fears. I am calling for him to run. We do have the numbers. That is not an issue.

“This is a time when we need a big player like Boris in our politics so I think he will [run].

“I was really pleased they had talks. I will be speaking to Boris quite shortly. I think it is really important the party unifies and comes together.

“He is a great unifier. To be quite frank, none of us expected this to happen at all. I did not expect Liz Truss to resign on Thursday.”