Return to direct rule not on agenda, says NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

Government commits itself to devolution as MPs extend deadline for next Assembly vote

The government has ruled out a return to direct rule after MPs voted to extend the deadline for holding a new Assembly election.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris expressed “profound disappointment” at the failure to re-establish a functioning Assembly and Executive, saying it remained his “top priority”.

But he insisted a return to direct rule from London was “100%” not on his agenda.

Mr Heaton-Harris was speaking as Home Secretary Suella Braverman played down suggestions she could resign amid concerns among some Tory MPs that the prime minister is conceding too much ground to the EU in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak spoke to around 15 local business leaders in a call on Wednesday. They pressed him for “pragmatic solutions” in a deal on the protocol.

Stephen Kelly, the chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said the prime minister was “fully engaged” and had an “intimate understanding of the issues”.

MPs on Wednesday approved the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill, which will delay the requirement for the formation of an Executive at Stormont until January 18 next year and an Assembly election to April 11, 2024, at the latest.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the Commons: “It remains my view that a further Assembly election at this time would be unwelcome. It would be expensive and, crucially, it would bring us no closer to our objective of delivering fully functioning devolved institutions.

“At this critical juncture, the best approach to facilitating the return of those institutions is one built on flexibility.

“Flexibility to allow the time and space for negotiations on the protocol between the EU and UK to continue, and flexibility to allow the parties in Northern Ireland to form a government and not compete in an unwelcome election.”

Simon Hoare, the Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, asked Mr Heaton-Harris: “In order to concentrate the minds of those who hold the future of devolution in their hands, could I invite him to confirm from the despatch box that joint authority is not on his agenda, direct rule is not on his direct agenda, but making sure devolution works is up front and centre?”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “I can confirm those points 100%.”

Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle said the vacuum caused by the absence of Stormont was having a “profound” impact on Northern Ireland.

“I don’t think we’d accept that in any other part of our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ms Braverman, who quit as a minister in Theresa May’s government over her Brexit deal, said she was confident the current prime minister was committed to safeguarding Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Her comments came amid reports that some ministers were prepared to walk away if they considered Mr Sunak had conceded too much to secure a deal with Brussels.

Speaking to GB News, Ms Braverman said: “I don’t think we need to be talking about resignation. I’ve taken a very forthright position in the past because I’ve found the terms of previous agreements intolerable.

“I don’t support selling out on Northern Ireland and allowing the EU a foothold in the UK.

“It’s absolutely vital we safeguard what we’ve gained from the Brexit vote, that we go forward as a United Kingdom where the integrity of our Union is safeguarded and we properly take back control.

“I know the prime minister shares that objective.”

Ms Braverman said the government was committed to working with the DUP.

“We have always worked very closely with the DUP. They are unionists,” she added.

“They speak for a significant portion of the community in Northern Ireland and they need to be around the table. Ultimately, Stormont will only function if the DUP supports any proposal.”

Her comments came as Downing Street indicated it would not drop the Protocol Bill — currently paused in the House of Lords — unless there was a new agreement with the EU.

The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters: “It is a long-standing position of the government that we want to resolve the issues in partnership with the EU by negotiation rather than legislate domestically.

“In the absence of that negotiated solution, the Protocol Bill is an important piece of legislation to ensure we safeguard Northern Ireland’s position in the Union.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson told the Commons that “not to proceed with the Protocol Bill would be wrong because there must be a fallback position”.

Attempting to use “political blackmail to move my party form its principled opposition to an agreement which is designed to take us out of the UK” was futile, he warned.

Mr Wilson added: “I would say to the secretary of state, to protect his own credibility in Northern Ireland, it’d be far better not to listen to the anti-unionist voices in the Northern Ireland Office and use his political antenna to know what is the right thing to do.”