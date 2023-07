Reunification would be easier if Sinn Féin didn’t exist, says Irish unity campaigner

Author Paul Gosling says it’s self-defeating for party not to try and make NI a success, but also argues that Stormont is now so dysfunctional it can never work

Ex-Stormont aide Paul Gosling on the dysfunctionality he saw within Stormont and how Irish unity would be easier without Sinn Fein

Sam McBride Belfast Telegraph Fri 10 Feb 2023 at 07:40