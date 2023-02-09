Revealed: Decisions taken by NI civil service during Stormont stalemate

Decisions made by Stormont civil servants to keep public services running have been published by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

The bulletin shows decisions on making a formal pay offer to the civil service, the extension of a free travel scheme for Ukrainian refugees and the release of a prisoner who was nearing death were made in December.

The powersharing institutions collapsed last year when the DUP withdrew support as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Civil servants were left in control of government departments after ministers left office at the end of October.

Mr Heaton-Harris published guidance in December about the exercise of departmental functions by civil servants.

In a letter to Northern Ireland MPs, the Northern Ireland secretary said he was publishing a monthly report of decisions taken by civil servants.

He added: “These reports provide transparency about the decisions being taken by civil servants and are important from an accountability perspective.

“I sincerely hope that we will soon see a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly in place, taking decisions on the issues that matter most to the people of Northern Ireland.”

The first published bulletin details decisions taken by senior civil servants during December.

It said a decision was taken on December 7 to determine public sector pay policy for 2022/23, saying this would “allow for pay awards to be progressed and effective management of the budgetary implications”.

It said that the decision required “departments to ensure that awards are affordable in the context of each department’s 2022/23 budget settlement”.

The bulletin also said a decision was taken to make a formal pay offer to the civil service. It added: “This offer is now a matter of public record. The pay offer has been issued to unions and is under consideration.”

In the Department of Infrastructure, the bulletin said a decision was taken to extend the onward free travel scheme for Ukrainian refugees for six months until the end of June.

It stated: “The travel scheme provides free onward travel for Ukrainian refugees on Translink bus and rail services, including cross-border services, from their port of arrival in Ireland to their final destination in NI.”

The bulletin said that in the Department of Justice a “decision was made to release a prisoner on compassionate grounds as he was nearing death and required a level of intensive case that could not be delivered in a prison environment”.