Revealed: How PSNI monitors politicians, journalists and public social media activity

Police gathered reports on funerals, pint delivery services and republican groups

The PSNI has been monitoring public comments on republican funerals during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of its wide-ranging internal reports on social media activity.

Other monitoring reports included pint delivery services, posts by republican groups, racist intimidation in the Village area of south Belfast and concerns over social distancing during clap for carers.

Police have monitored social media activity from the public, politicians and journalists.

The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request by investigative website The Detail.

In a statement to the website, the PSNI admitted that if people knew the police were treating their social media activity in this way, it could negatively affect their mental and physical health.

The PSNI’s Strategic Communication and Engagement Department was asked to produce all social media monitoring reports they had compiled in a one-year period.

Hundreds of pages with heavily redacted material was provided - but many were entirely blacked out.

Police redacted all posts made by members of the public on social media. The only posts shown were either made by official PSNI social media accounts and occasionally by media outlets or public bodies.

The PSNI said it engages in the practice of monitoring and reporting on the public’s social media activity to “measure sentiment in the community”.

However, the service also acknowledged that when people “made social media posts which are either critical or supportive of policing they would not expect their social media posts to be gathered as discussion points on PSNI social media reports”.

Some examples of the police’s commentary on social media posts included a photojournalist complaining about the number of times he was stopped by police each day for questions, graffiti about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a tweet from a youth claiming he was attending to attend a bonfire.

There were also reports on tweets regarding an incident in the Markets area of Belfast which claimed that police were ignoring certain areas during the pandemic and reaction to a republican activist being stopped and searched by an officer.

However, none of the documents included any social media reaction to high profile cases involving the PSNI, such as the death of Noah Donohoe, the funeral of Bobby Storey and the arrests of journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey over their No Stone Unturned Loughinisland documentary.

Very few references were made to the PSNI’s handling of the Black Lives Matters protests.

The PSNI said in its FoI response that the reason for redacting a large amount of material was that the service has a duty of care to “ensure that the physical and mental health of those individuals are safeguarded by not releasing any material that could point to the originator of the post”.

They added that some of the information could endanger individuals.

The PSNI said it has been monitoring and internally reporting on social media posts since 2013.

A PSNI spokesperson stated the purpose of the service’s social media monitoring and internal reporting “is to gain better understanding of community feeling in relation to policing and police activity so that the service can identify issues, concerns and successes to inform, enhance and improve their service”.