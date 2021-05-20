Revolt against Foster was 'political assassination', says former DUP MLA

An internal party revolt that toppled Arlene Foster as DUP leader was a "political assassination", one of the party's former MLAs has said.

Ex-Lagan Valley MLA Brenda Hale said "backroom politics" were behind Mrs Foster being forced to stand down as leader after losing the confidence of the majority of MLAs and MPs.

Mrs Hale told the BBC she felt Mrs Foster had been "undermined" and that she was "really sad and disappointed at the way that it was done".

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who represents Lagan Valley, was elected to replace Mrs Foster last week.

Mrs Hale said the circumstances of the First Minister's departure "has not covered the usurpers or the party in glory".

"I think when people are looking to vote they will want someone with honour and integrity and honesty, and backroom chats and political assassinations are maybe not the way forward for Northern Ireland," she said.

The former MLA, who lost her seat in 2017, said she would have supported Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for DUP leader over her former constituency colleague Mr Poots.

Mrs Hale said there was some anger amongst DUP members who feared an "oppressive and controlling presence" at Stormont.

She said the party could struggle under Mr Poots leadership as he did not appeal to Northern Ireland's electorate as a whole.

Of her former colleague, she said he represented "one part of the electorate and one part of the party and I am not sure that is best for the DUP".

"We have to promote those who are capable, regardless of whether they are male or female, regardless of their religious or no religious denomination" Mrs Hale said.

Addressing the current state of the DUP she said "as it stands now, is not a party I could return to", though she remains a party member.

Mrs Hale expressed concern it was not the "inclusive party" she had known under Mrs Foster and previous leader Peter Robinson.

She also noted that the party's vote share in Lagan Valley was falling "year on year".

"The Lagan Valley electorate will have the final say in next year's upcoming assembly elections,” the former MLA said.

Mrs Hale entered politics after her soldier husband Mark was killed by an explosion in Afghanistan while helping a colleague in August 2009.

She acted as a spokesperson for war widows, became an MLA in 2011 and was awarded an OBE for her political service in 2018.