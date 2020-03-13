RHI Inquiry reaction: Arlene Foster 'pleased' no improper motivations as Conor Murphy outlines response
As it happened: Reaction to the inquiry findings
The RHI inquiry report has found no evidence of corruption but criticised the behaviour of some ministers and special advisers as "wholly inappropriate".
The findings of the inquiry were published on Friday afternoon. Set up in 2012 the scheme was found to have a "perverse incentive" which allowed scheme participants to earn more money, the more they used the system which was designed to divert people away from the use of fossil fuel systems.
Sir Patrick Coghlin's report comprises three volumes, 656 pages, 56 chapters, 276,000 words, 319 findings and 44 recommendations.
First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the publication of the RHI Inquiry report, saying she hoped it would be "foundational" to helping rebuild public trust in the political system.
She said she was "pleased" there has been no finding to support those who alleged "improper motivation" or that some in her party were motivated by financial considerations.
"For my part I am determined to learn from my mistakes and to work to ensure that the mistakes and systematic failures of the past are not repeated," The DUP leader said in a statement.
Here's how the unveiling of the RHI Report unfolded: