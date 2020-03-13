RHI Inquiry reaction: Arlene Foster 'pleased' no improper motivations as Conor Murphy outlines response

As it happened: Reaction to the inquiry findings

Chairman of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry Sir Patrick Coghlin heard criticisms of record keeping by civil servants during the probe into the botched green energy scheme. (PA)

RHI Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin accompanied by Dame Una O'Brien (statutory Inquiry panel member) and Dr Keith MacLean, (technical assessor to the Inquiry), present the findings. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The RHI inquiry report has found no evidence of corruption but criticised the behaviour of some ministers and special advisers as "wholly inappropriate".

The findings of the inquiry were published on Friday afternoon. Set up in 2012 the scheme was found to have a "perverse incentive" which allowed scheme participants to earn more money, the more they used the system which was designed to divert people away from the use of fossil fuel systems.

Sir Patrick Coghlin's report comprises three volumes, 656 pages, 56 chapters, 276,000 words, 319 findings and 44 recommendations.

First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the publication of the RHI Inquiry report, saying she hoped it would be "foundational" to helping rebuild public trust in the political system.

She said she was "pleased" there has been no finding to support those who alleged "improper motivation" or that some in her party were motivated by financial considerations.

"For my part I am determined to learn from my mistakes and to work to ensure that the mistakes and systematic failures of the past are not repeated," The DUP leader said in a statement.

Here's how the unveiling of the RHI Report unfolded: