RHI Inquiry Report: Chair Sir Patrick Coghlin an esteemed former judge

Profile

Former Appeals Court Justice Sir Patrick Coghlin was appointed chair of the RHI public inquiry in January 2017.

Sir Patrick was born in Belfast in 1945 to James Edwin Coghlin and Margaret (Van Hovenberg) Coghlin.

He has lived in Bangor for most of his adult life, is married to Patricia Ann Coghlin (nee Young) and has three daughters and one son, a former head boy of Bangor Grammar.

The 74-year-old studied law at Queen's University then Christ's College, Cambridge, prior to being called to the Northern Ireland Bar in 1970. He took silk as Queen's Counsel in 1985. He is also a member of the bar of England and Wales, the Republic of Ireland and New South Wales, Australia.

Sir Patrick was appointed a County Court judge in 1983, serving until 1994.

He was a Senior Crown Counsel from 1993 until his appointment as a High Court Judge of the Queen's Bench Division in 1997, at which point he received his knighthood.

He was named as a Lord Justice of Appeal in 2008 and remained on the highest court in Northern Ireland until his retirement in 2015.

He served a five-year term as a member of the Northern Ireland Judicial Appointments Commission, and was appointed to the Privy Council in 2009.