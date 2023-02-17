Rishi Sunak admits ‘more work to do’ on fixing Northern Ireland Protocol

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said "there is more work to do" on finding a deal to fix the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to broadcasters in Downing Street after returning from a trip to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak made reference to “positive conversations” with NI political parties over “ongoing discussions” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Now it is clear that we need to find solutions to the practical problems that the protocol is causing families and business in Northern Ireland, as well as address the democratic deficit,” he said.

"There is more work to do, and that's why my ministerial colleagues and I will continue talking to the European Union intensely to find solutions that protect the Belfast Good Friday agreement and Northern Ireland's place in our single market."

The DUP leader has said progress on resolving the NI Protocol has been made “in a range of areas” but warned the Prime Minister there is more work to be done ahead of a final deal which should not be driven by deadlines.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said securing a deal is “a big moment” for the next generation of people here as he warned Rishi Sunak and the EU that what happens next will have profound consequences.

"The decisions that will be taken by the Prime Minister and by the European Commission will either consign Northern Ireland to more division or they will clear a path towards healing and to the restoration of the political institutions,” he said.

"Over the last 48 hours we've been engaging with officials and met the Prime Minister last evening and this morning.

"We have not yet seen the final text of an agreement, clearly there will be further discussions between the UK Government and the European Union but I think it is safe to say that progress has been made across a range of areas, but there are still some areas where further work is required."

The Lagan Valley MP’s meeting with the PM at the Culloden Hotel took longer than expected.

Sir Jeffrey said he made it clear to the Prime Minister that his party will “carefully consider” any deal that is put on the table "if and when” one is reached.

“We will want to carefully consider the detail of that agreement and decide if the agreement does in fact meet our seven tests,” he said.

“We've been very clear with the Prime Minister that those seven tasks remain the basis upon which we will judge any agreement.

"I've indicated to the Prime Minister that it is fundamentally important that he agrees the right deal.

"I want to hear that Brussels will stretch itself to recognise the concerns that we have as unionists and that this process will correct the wrongs of the last negotiations.

"I do not believe that anyone should be led by a calendar. What is fundamentally and most important here is getting it right. That must be the ultimate goal. That is our goal.

"That's what we're committed to - getting this right and getting it done.

"We will keep working at this until we've got to the place where we can say that an outcome meets our seven tests and enables us to move towards the restoration of the political institutions here in Northern Ireland, which remains our objective."

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald described “indications of progress” as “heartening”.

"It's clear now that significant progress has been made and we're very heartened by that," she said after meeting with Mr Sunak.

"We now want to see a speedy conclusion of matters and, above all else, we want to see the institutions restored, government restored here in the North.

"The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.

"Those are the core elements and aspects that need to be protected. But it seems to us that it's very much game on.

"We're very heartened by that, we're very conscious that a deal can be done, should now be concluded speedily, we hope that that will be the case. Then it's a matter for everyone, for each of the political parties to step up, get back to work and deliver for people here."

Progress on Northern Ireland Protocol is 'heartening', says Sinn Fein president

Ms McDonald added: "I think we've all seen in recent weeks certainly an upping of the pace of political engagement and activity. That, to our mind, is a very, very positive thing. It's absolutely necessary that there is intensive goodwill, good faith work done between the parties."

The leader of the Alliance Party expressed cautious optimism that a deal with the EU is close following the talks.

Naomi Long described a meeting with Mr Sunak as “constructive and very positive”, despite no details on plans to resolve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"He was very much in listening mode,” she said.

"Things are gradually moving in the direction of a potential deal but we are not over the line yet.

"That doesn’t mean that we won’t be very soon but there is clearly heavy lifting still to be done."

The East Belfast MLA said she pressed the importance of providing stability for businesses here, maintaining dual market access and getting Stormont up and running again.

"We reinforced that with the Prime Minister,” Ms Long said.

"What we can’t have – and businesses have said it very clearly to us – they cannot sustain stop-start government any longer and I think if you speak to any member of the public, they are absolutely scundered at the way the Assembly has operated over the last number of years and what they want to see is stability."

The former justice minister said the PM discussed the “opportunities of the protocol” and the “unique” and “privileged” position Northern Ireland is in.

Ms Long summarised her assessment of the situation as “optimism, tinged with the reality that there is still work to do”

Emerging from his meeting with the PM, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Sunak had given "scant" detail on the potential deal with the EU and accused him of completing a "ticking the box" exercise by engaging with the Stormont parties.

We are “very close” to a deal on NI Protocol - SDLP

"I think he's very careful not to get into too much detail until the deal is done and I suppose that's fair enough," he said.

Mr Eastwood said he made clear to Mr Sunak that the dual market access provided for in the protocol, allowing business in Northern Ireland to sell unfettered into the EU single market, must be preserved.

"He said the deal is not done yet," he added.

"I think he's clear that lots of progress has been made and that's what we've been hearing from the European side and from Dublin as well. But he says it's not done and he's going to Munich to see Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission president) and we'll see what comes out of that.

"But I would be fairly optimistic that we're very close to an agreement.

"We have to be courageous and we have to take steps that allow local governance to be back up and running to deal with the health service and to pick up the opportunities that the protocol provides for the economy."

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the PM claimed there was a way to go yet on any deal.

"I will take what he said to me, he said 'there's a way to go yet', is what he said, his words," he said.

"That doesn't mean that things won't move quickly, that he did say there's a way to go yet, so that tells me that a deal has not been finalised."

Mr Beattie said the Prime Minister revealed things are moving quicker than he probably anticipated them actually moving.

"But when he says there's still some way to go, that sort of tells me that we could be talking next week, that doesn't mean it will be next week, it could be the week after.

"I think some things that were sticking points may have been fixed quicker than they probably thought they were going to be fixed, and, therefore, where they thought they may have had a long protracted discussion about something, I think it resolved itself quite quickly. So, I think that's what he's really talking about."

The UK and the EU have been engaged in substantive negotiations over the workings of the protocol, agreed to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

The protocol instead created economic barriers on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

UUP leader Doug Beattie admits there is a way to go yet on NI Protocol

It has proven to be deeply unpopular with unionists, who claim it has weakened Northern Ireland's place within the UK, and the DUP has collapsed the powersharing institutions at Stormont in protest at the arrangements.

A number 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister was meeting local parties as part of the "engagement process" whilst talks with the EU are ongoing.

"Ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market," she added.

Mr Sunak is now set to travel Munich to meet EU leaders in Germany.

His foreign secretary, James Cleverly, had a "constructive meeting" with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.

Following their talks in Brussels. Mr Cleverly tweeted: "We discussed the work ongoing between the UK and EU to find a solution on the NI Protocol. Intensive work continues."

Mr Sefcovic said there had been "constructive engagement" and that "good progress" had been made.

"The shared objective clear: joint solutions, responding to the everyday concerns of people in NI. Hard work continues," he tweeted.