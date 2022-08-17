Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss promise to protect Northern Ireland’s place in Union during Belfast Conservatives hustings event

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak at the hustings event in Belfast

While the Northern Ireland Conservative Party can often be forgotten between elections, local members got their chance to grill the UK’s next prime minister on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak both set out their stall at a hustings event near Belfast, at the Culloden Hotel.

Both answered questions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, breaking the Stormont deadlock and tackling the economy.

There was no obvious difference in support when it came to the applause from the audience of around 200, but most speaking afterwards said they would back Liz Truss.

Establishing her unionist credentials, Liz Truss called herself “a child of the Union” after being brought up in Paisley in Scotland.

“I believe our union is one of the key assets we have. We’re not just neighbours, we’re family,” she said.

Recalling trips to the Balmoral Show, she also pledged to fix problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and highlighted her proposal to introduce red and green lanes at ports to reduce customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Mr Sunak’s opening speech referenced the late Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble, citing his commitment to East-West relations in the Good Friday Agreement.

“As a proud Briton, unionist and Ulsterman, the detail that [Lord Trimble] was most proud of when it came to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was Strand Three, the East-West relationship,” he said.

“Because he knew that would be the counterbalance to what the nationalists were after and he had enormous foresight in making sure that was an integral part of the Belfast Agreement.”

He added: “You know, as I know that is under threat today, I want to give you my commitment that I will do what it takes to fix the protocol and protect Northern Ireland’s place in our United Kingdom.”

Among the tougher questions from the audience, Ms Truss was asked by Terry from south Antrim why she had failed to address the Stormont stalemate in her opening speech.

Ms Truss said the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation she introduced was the only way to get Stormont back.

“I’ve been in discussions with all of the parties in Northern Ireland. I’m determined to make it happen and as we make progress [on the legislation] we will see power-sharing re-established.”

A more charged question came from Jack in Belfast.

“You have supported a prime minister that has continually lied to the Queen, the Parliament and the entire United Kingdom,” he said.

“Therefore, does this not bring into question your own personal integrity and honesty?”

One of the few ministers not to quit the Cabinet, Ms Truss stood by Mr Johnson as “an excellent prime minister”.

“He delivered on Brexit, he delivered on the Covid vaccine and he delivered on standing up to Vladimir Putin and backing the Ukrainians.”

She said it was now time to deliver on promises made in 2019.

Mr Sunak set out his record as chancellor during the pandemic as evidence he could tackle the economic crisis.

Lynn Anderson, a former nurse from east Belfast, asked him how he would fix the NHS.

Mr Sunak said it was time to be “bold” over the NHS, otherwise it would “swallow up every pound that every one here has”.

“I’m prepared to be very radical about these things,” which, he said, included a plan to fine people for missing appointments.

Jane Doherty from Armagh asked for his specific solution to breaking the Stormont impasse.

Mr Sunak said his policy was basically the same as his rival Liz Truss.

“All of us want to see the institutions back up and running. That’s the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He said it was “sad” that Stormont was not functioning as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches.

“There’s so much progress that has been made and we need to be sure that we fix this so that we can continue moving into the future.

“That starts with fixing the protocol. It also starts with talking to all parties and making sure that we can try to resolve differences.”

He added that the protocol legislation would “take time”, so he would still push for a negotiated settlement with Europe until then.

While both candidates largely received a warm welcome, Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MP John Finucane called the event “totally insulting”.

“The Tories have no mandate and not a single elected representative in Ireland and they have absolutely no regard for the democratic wishes of the people of the North,” he said.

“It’s totally insulting for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to rock up here today to choose a Tory leader and British prime minister that no one in the North voted for in the first place.

“What people did vote for was to oppose the destructive Brexit that they forced upon us and to invest an extra £1bn to fix the health service that they have run into the ground with cruel cuts for over a decade.”