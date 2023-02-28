Rishi Sunak calls for politicians to ‘get back in’ Stormont as PM talks up Protocol deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

The Prime Minister said he was “over the moon” with his new Protocol deal, while also calling for politicians to get back to powersharing while on a visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak, speaking from the Coca-Cola factory in Lisburn, said: “I’m really pleased, in fact I’m over the moon that yesterday we managed to have a decisive breakthrough with our negotiations with the EU.”

Additionally, he repeated his call for politicians in Northern Ireland to return to powersharing.

While the Prime Minister did not reference the DUP by name, he said that the Stormont brake contained in the Windsor Framework addressed concerns about sovereignty and the protocol.

Mr Sunak was asked multiple questions about the fact the Northern Ireland Assembly is not sitting.

He said that concerns "people had with the protocol were valid".

"Now look, how we deal with that is a separate question, but the fact that people had concerns about it, I think is reasonable."

He stressed that his new deal "corrected" the issues: "The framework is a fantastic agreement that delivers on all the things people care about. So now I hope that they do see it and see that and they can find a way to come back together."

He told the audience: "It's what you deserve."

"What we've done, though, is empower that assembly even more with this new Stormont brake that I talked about,” he continued.

"Even more incentive to get back in. So for all the people who said well, we don't feel like we've got enough sovereignty in this situation, that there's a democratic deficit with this EU - we've corrected it.

“We've put more power in the hands of Stormont, in those very people. But they need to get back in, they need to get put back in so they can use those powers. We've provided the means now, and I hope that with time and space, they will see that that's the right way forward."

He referred to the new Windsor Framework as a “positive step for Northern Ireland.”

He claimed the new deal would ensure that goods can flow freely across the United Kingdom’s internal market, meaning that businesses can send things freely without customs checks.

Mr Sunak spoke of how this would affect ordinary people, as well as businesses.

“It’s not just businesses that are sending things back and forth. It’s also people. Someone sending their granddaughter a birthday present in a parcel, someone doing online shopping,” he said.

“When you’re part of a country you expect that you get all the same benefits of being part of that country wherever you live.

“In too many ways, that didn’t feel like it was working.”

He mentioned medicines and other products like Jubilee oaks that weren’t available in Northern Ireland due to the Protocol, and said that the Windsor Framework would remedy that.

He also said that the lowered tax on beer that is to come into force in England this summer would be enacted in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of "good, constructive" relations between the UK and Ireland.

Asked about relations between London and Dublin, Mr Sunak praised the support of the Irish Government over recent months.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Sunak said: "I was the first UK Prime Minister to attend the British-Irish Council in over a decade, shortly after I became Prime Minister.

"I think it is important we have good, constructive relations with our allies, our neighbours, our friends, and of course that means, and especially that means, the Republic of Ireland.

"That is what I have tried to do in my job as Prime Minister. The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has done the same.

"I am grateful to the Irish Government for the support they have given both the UK Government and the EU and everyone in Northern Ireland to help trying to find a resolution here."