Rishi Sunak confirms he is standing as candidate to be next Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has officially declared he is running in the Tory leadership race, joining other candidate Penny Mordaunt in the race.

On Sunday he tweeted: "The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.

"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister.

"I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country."

In a longer statement, he added: "I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.

"The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities, if we make the right choice, are phenomenal.

"I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.

"There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our party and country forwards towards the next general election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again".