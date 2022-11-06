Rishi Sunak expected to attend British-Irish Council in England next week

Rishi Sunak is set to attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council next week, becoming the first Prime Minister to do so since Gordon Brown.

According to The Scotsman newspaper, Mr Sunak will meet leaders from all the devolved governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales as well as the Republic of Ireland.

Labour’s Mr Brown was the last PM who attended the council back in 2007.

The British-Irish Council was created in 1998 as part of the Good Friday Agreement to develop good working relationships between the nations of Britain and Ireland.

The last meeting of the council was held in Guernsey back in July in the aftermath of the resignation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On that occasion former Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns attended on behalf of the government.

According to the newspaper, Mr Sunak will meet with Nicola Sturgeon at the talks hosted in England, with the economy and cost-of-living set to dominate the agenda.

There is likely to also be further discussion around the Northern Ireland Protocol and the ongoing stalemate in Stormont following Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s U-turn on a pre-Christmas election.

A UK Government source told The Scotsman: "The prime minister hopes to use the occasion to focus minds on the huge economic challenges we face across the United Kingdom.

"These are shared challenges which requires every part of the UK to work together."

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into the Government despite being warned that he was under investigation for allegedly bullying a female colleague.

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry informed Mr Sunak on the day he took office that the then chief whip Wendy Morton had lodged a formal complaint over a series of abusive and threatening texts.

In them, Sir Gavin angrily accused her of seeking to "punish" MPs like him who were out of favour with Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen's funeral.

The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: "Well let's see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything."

Despite the disclosure, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden insisted that the Prime Minister still had confidence in Sir Gavin, who is now also a minister in the Cabinet Office.

Mr Dowden - one of Mr Sunak's closest allies - confirmed the Prime Minister had been aware there had been a complaint made against Sir Gavin but said he had not known the details of the exchange.

"As you have seen from the former chairman Jake Berry, he says that he highlighted that to the Prime Minister," he told Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

"But in terms of the specific allegations, the specific exchange, the Prime Minister wasn't aware of it until last night."