Rishi Sunak hopes for solution to NI Protocol with ‘goodwill and pragmatism’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol can be found with “goodwill and pragmatism” during his first official meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It is the first time a Prime Minister has attended the council since Gordon Brown in 2007.

In the meeting, Mr Sunak said he hopes to “build on and strengthen” the relationship between the UK and Ireland and also said he wants “a practical resolution” to the Northern Ireland Protocol issue.

The purpose of the British-Irish Council, created by the Good Friday Agreement, is to foster co-operation between the nations of the UK and Ireland.

Mr Sunak said: "I have spoken before about the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland, and I very much hope we can build on and strengthen that friendship today.”

Mr Sunak said he is "confident" that with "goodwill and pragmatism" a solution can be found to the protocol issues.

"We need to find a practical resolution to some of the challenges that families and businesses are facing on the ground," the Prime Minister added.

"We need to protect Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom.

"And that will require everyone to enter into these talks with a spirit of goodwill and pragmatism.

"I'm confident if we can do that, working together, we can find a way through."

Mr Sunak has said he wants a "negotiated solution" to the Northern Ireland Protocol to see devolved government at Stormont restored.

Speaking to reporters, the Prime Minister said: "I think we all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground, on families, on businesses in Northern Ireland, threatening Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom. And I want to resolve that.

"I'm deeply committed to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. I want to see the institutions back up and running in Northern Ireland because that's what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve.

"I discussed this with the Taoiseach, we had a very positive meeting.

"And what I want to do is find a negotiated solution preferably, and I'm pleased with the progress that we're making in these early days in this job, and my focus is to try and find a resolution here, get the institutions back up and running.

"That's how we're going to deliver for the people in Northern Ireland."

Speaking following the pair’s meeting at the summit, Mr Martin said: "There is now a very good window of opportunity here to get this issue resolved.

"I think all of us agreed to remain focused on this issue with the European Union to have a negotiated resolution of the issues.

"It's very clear to me that the Prime Minister desires a negotiated resolution."

He added: "That in turn would facilitate stability in terms of the political situation in Northern Ireland, the restoration of the Executive and the Assembly."

However, while the Taoiseach was clear the mood music around the protocol had improved, he said it needed to be harnessed to translate into a resolution.

"From the government to government perspective we want to see meat on the bone," Mr Martin said.

"The mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, a negotiated resolution between the United Kingdom and the European Union."