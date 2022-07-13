Rishi Sunak ‘least worst option’ on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to Alliance’s Stephen Farry

Rishi Sunak speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Picture date: Tuesday July 12, 2022.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said Rishi Sunak is the “least worst” option of all the Conservative Party leadership candidates due to his approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Tory MPs are set to cast their first votes in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as party leader on Wednesday, with the hopefuls trying to secure 30 votes in the first round to remain in the race.

The day also marks the start of the committee stage of the protocol Bill in the House of Commons, with politicians voting on potential amendments to the legislation.

So far all the candidates have expressed public support for continuing the legislation through Westminster and pressing on with potentially overriding the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

When asked if he had a preference for who ultimately succeeds in becoming the new Prime Minister, Mr Farry said he wouldn’t support any of the candidates but said the former Chancellor has previously “pushed back” on the Bill.

“I would like to see an entirely new government put in place. I wouldn’t support any of the candidates,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

“The least worst of the eight, in terms of their approach, is probably Rishi Sunak as I understand he has pushed back a few times privately in relation to some of the antics of the government over the protocol.

“But even he has played a few games over the protocol in recent months. Often people who maybe run as the more extreme candidate will moderate over time.”

The protocol is part of the 2019 Brexit deal and keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, preventing a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

The DUP supports the protocol Bill and has so far refused to nominate a deputy First Minister or Assembly Speaker as a result of their opposition to the arrangement.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell refused to give an answer when asked which candidate he would prefer, saying it “doesn’t really matter” as the party can’t influence the vote.

He also claimed he does not see the “likelihood of significant change” to the protocol Bill during the committee stage.

“There are a number of them who I think would be better candidates, but it doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

“The point is I can’t influence it, I don’t have a vote. The outlook that various candidates have changes over time.

“At the moment it looks as if there isn’t that much difference. On the protocol, they largely seem to be saying the same sort of thing.”

Meanwhile, one supporter of prospective Tory candidate Penny Mordaunt said that that she would take a hard-line stance with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked on BBC Newsnight if she was prepared to go "head-to-head" with the EU over the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, James Sunderland said: "If necessary, yes."

He said that Ms Mordaunt was a Brexiteer and would be prepared to go "hardball" with the EU if no concessions are granted in Brussels.

"I think a trade war is in nobody's interest at all. It is very important that we work with the European Union, Penny is happy to do that, but by the same token we've got harder measures if we need to."