Rishi Sunak vows to ‘put NI first’ as he faces Protocol deal questions at PMQs

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to put “Northern Ireland first” as he responded to questions about the anticipated deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak accused Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer of “putting the EU first” while he was “putting Northern Ireland first”.

He also said the Labour leader wanted to “write a blank cheque to the EU” to let them “do whatever”.

“We are still in active discussions with the European Union, [Sir Keir] should know that I am a Conservative, Brexiteer and Unionist and any agreement we reach will tick all three boxes.

“It needs to ensure sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it needs to safeguard for Northern Ireland’s place in our union and it needs to find practical solutions for the problems, by people and businesses.

"I will be resolute in fighting for what is best for Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.”

Sir Keir responded to Mr Sunak by saying everyone “agrees the protocol can be improved” but said there are “trade-offs” required.

"Businesses in Northern Ireland were told no forms, no checks and no barriers of any kind – absolutely nonsense and it destroyed trust,” he said.

"The sound you here is them cheering the Prime Minister pulling the wool over their eyes.

"It's the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the 30th anniversary of the Downing Street declaration, Tony Blair and John Major both recognised that politics in Northern Ireland is built on trust and not telling people what they want to hear and the need to take seriously the concerns of both communities - nationalists and unionists."

Asked if the deal will confirm no hard border on the island of Ireland, Mr Sunak responded to the Labour leader to say he was “jumping ahead”.

“We’re still in intensive discussions for the EU to ensure we can find the agreement,” said the Prime Minister.

"I have spent time engaging with businesses and people in Northern Ireland, I have a good understanding of what is required.”

During the questioning, which was heavily dominated by questions concerning the protocol deal, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts to achieve a deal but said it “must be replaced with something acceptable”.

It's unacceptable that EU laws are imposed on Northern Ireland: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

He also asked if Mr Sunak “accepts how important the constitutional and democratic issues are in getting a solution” and if he believes it’s unacceptable “EU laws are imposed on Northern Ireland”.

"I have heard loud and clear when [the DUP] say they want these issues resolved so a basis to work with others and restore power sharing. It is vital these are addressed,” responded Mr Sunak.

"I can assure [Sir Jeffrey] that addressing the democratic deficient is an essential part in negotiations that remain ongoing with the European Union. I can assure him these are at the very heart of the issues which must be addressed.”

CEO Manufacturing NI, Stephen Kelly, spoke to the Prime Minister regarding the Protocol.

He said: "It was very clear that the Prime Minister was not only fully engaged but had an intimate understanding of the issues and the need to strike the balance between protecting consumers and the market access our exporters depend upon.

“Whilst we didn’t discuss the detail of any deal nor the timing, the Prime Minister clearly understood the issues and that he was committed to finding agreement with the EU,” he added.

“The Prime Minister was impressed with the detailed and pragmatic contribution which business has made and wished to ensure that business and others would have a role in mechanisms to resolve issues in to the future should they emerge."