Rival parties using NI Protocol and border poll to distract from ‘scandal of poverty’, says SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has accused rival parties of using rows about the Northern Ireland protocol, ministerial titles and border polls to distract from the “scandal” of poverty.

Mr Eastwood said the DUP and Sinn Fein had presided over 15 years of failure as he launched his party’s manifesto for the Assembly election.

It majors heavily on the cost-of-living crisis, with a series of proposals aimed at supporting families struggling with bills.

The SDLP says it would allocate an emergency payment of at least £200 to every household and suggests larger payments for those in most need. Under this scheme, a family with two children eligible for free school meals would receive £1,200 between May and December.

Outlining the manifesto at an event in Dungannon, Mr Eastwood referenced the campaign wrangles involving the DUP and Sinn Fein on issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol, the prospect of a referendum on Irish unity and the potential of the republican party taking the first minister’s job.

The SDLP had proposed the £200 emergency payment prior to the election campaign.

On Monday, Sinn Fein unveiled a manifesto that included a pledge to allocate £230 to every household. Mr Eastwood suggested his nationalist rivals had “copied” the SDLP — a move he described as “flattery”.

He added: “The reality is though after 15 years of crisis and failure and walking in and walking out of government, the two parties that are at the very top have failed this community and they don’t want you to talk about it. They don’t want to talk about the issues that are in this manifesto. They want to talk about protocol. Nobody’s ever mentioned the protocol to me in all the conversations I’ve had with voters over the past four or five weeks. Nobody, not one, has mentioned the protocol.

“Nobody’s mentioned who’s going to be first minister, who’s going to be deputy first minister, nobody’s talking to me about, ‘We’re going to move this nameplate from here to there and move that one over there’, because they know the offices in Stormont are all pretty warm and the ministers in Stormont are all very comfortable.

“But they also know that they’re going out and doing a shift every single day and coming home and having to keep their coats on because they’re foundered in their own homes.

“That’s a scandal in today’s society and no talk of what position somebody’s going to get [at Stormont] is going to fix that problem.”