Road defect claims cost more than yearly maintenance budget

Stormont is handing out more in compensation claims caused by road defects than it added to the roads maintenance budget last year.

Just £2m in extra funding was allocated in the last year by the Department of Finance for road maintenance.

But that was topped by the most recent annual compensation bill for claims resulting from road defects, such as cars damaged by potholes.

The Audit Office estimated in 2019 that bringing our road network up to standard would cost £1.2bn.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she has made monitoring round bids totalling £17.5m for road maintenance during the 2020/21 financial year. However, she was only allocated £2m by the Finance Department — just over 11% of the requested total.

She said she was able to re-allocate some £4.5m within her department’s budget in January to supplement funding for road repairs.

“Draft outturns for my department are indicating expenditure of £100m on structural maintenance of the road network,” Ms Mallon said. “For the current financial year, as part of the budget information gathering exercises, I had presented additional bids for funding in 2021/22 for priority areas of work including road repairs. DfI budget allocations are being finalised.

“I will also continue to use in year monitoring rounds to consider opportunities to bid for additional funding, as part of my continued commitment to doing the basics well and achieving regional balance.”

Between January 1 and March 11, a total of 29,798 defects across the road network were waiting to be repaired. Latest figures show more than £8m has been paid out in injury claims resulting from uneven pavements or potholes over a five-year period.

In 2019/20, the compensation bill had jumped to £2,253,980 from 269 claims — a 24% increase.

The Department for Infrastructure said it is important to note there can be a time lag between when a repair is carried out and when the records are updated on its systems, especially because of the pandemic, meaning the figures for 2020/21 are likely to increase.

Calls have been made in recent months for more funding to address the poor state of our roads.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said: “Whilst reallocation of underspends in one part of the department to another to tackle the massive backlog of roads maintenance is welcome, what Northern Ireland needs is sustained, strategic long-term investment to rebuild and repair our broken roads network left.”