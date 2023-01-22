Row erupts between People Before Profit and Alliance councillors over rates rise for Belfast

Rival councillors have clashed over plans for a near 8% rates hike in Belfast.

People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson and Alliance’s Michael Long discussed rising rates on the BBC’s Sunday Politics.

Rates for Belfast households are set to increase by 7.99% for the 2023/24 financial year.

Speaking to host Mark Carruthers, Ms Ferguson said she believed the rate increase should be alleviated by use of the council’s reserves.

“We have £14 million in reserves currently. Even when the rate is far below the amount that it is now, parties like Michael’s tell us that we can’t tap into those reserves because they said they’re for a crisis,” she said.

“I don’t know of any crisis facing people in our communities as big as this.”

Read more Rates for Belfast households to rise by nearly 8%

Mr Long said that his party would have preferred a lower rate.

“The reality is that we made a proposal that actually would have seen a lower rate going through, and unfortunately the DUP and Sinn Fein pushed it up to that high 7.99%.”

“It is a very difficult situation that we’re facing this year,” he added.

He said that 95% of the increase was to pay for higher wages for council workers, which People Before Profit supports.

“It is an uncontrollable cost,” he said.

“We are facing a cost of living crisis and our staff obviously need to have an increase in their wages.”

Ms Ferguson said that while her party did support the increases, ratepayers should not have to pay extra and that it should instead be paid for by council reserves.

“We have known since the middle of last year about inflationary cost rises and yet the big parties in Stormont did nothing to offset the pressure on councils and neither did the Tories at Westminster,” she said.

She also highlighted that council workers were on strike last May.

“We knew that this pay rise was coming,” she added.

Mr Long said that despite People Before Profit’s hardline stance on rate increases, the party had never voted to set the rate.

“If we all did what Fiona and her party did, what would happen is that administrators would have to come in and set the rate and it would be done by the Conservative government, who would probably have increased considerably more than what we would have done,” said Mr Long.

“This crisis is not of the making of people in our communities,” said Ferguson.

When Mr Long and Mr Carruthers asked if Ms Ferguson would like for pay rises to be paid from a “magic money tree”, Ferguson said that money had been found during Covid.

“I think the idea of the magic money tree has long been smashed because there was a whole forest found during Covid,” she said.

The rate for 2023/24 is expected to be struck at the full council meeting on February 1.