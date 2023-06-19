Row in Fermanagh and Omagh council over how decision was taken to scrap Halloween fireworks display

The Halloween fireworks in Enniskillen and Omagh have been cancelled as part of budgetary contraints.

Concerns have been raised over how the decision was made over cancelling the Halloween fireworks in Enniskillen and Omagh this year as part of budgetary constraints.

Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Policy and Resources Committee were receiving an update on the financial position, and during the course of this, an Ulster Unionist councillor pointed to the allocation of powers to the Chief Executive to make some decisions, which left him “deeply uncomfortable”.

The fireworks display in the council area were also cancelled last October at short notice due to “financial pressures”.

Newly elected Councillor Mark Ovens said: “I know I’m only a month in, but I do have some general concerns around how we as a council operate.

“I’m only listing one example, which is the issue of Enniskillen [Halloween] fireworks.

“We had an informal meeting the night that was made public, but the first I heard about it was when a member of the public mentioned it to me after they read it on Facebook.

“I understand the [former] council in the February meeting did allocate a degree of discretion to the Chief Executive to make those decisions, but I do have deep concerns about that.

“If possible, I would like to see that power redacted. I am deeply uncomfortable that significant decisions are being taken like that outside the control or knowledge of this council.”

Committee Chair Councillor Stephen McCann, Sinn Féin, pointed out meetings were held ahead of striking the district rate and: “The issue of fireworks was heavily discussed, but by all means you are entitled to raise that point.”

Chief Executive, Alison McCullagh, advised: “I’m satisfied both in the decision of the [fireworks] cancellation last year, which I appreciate was at short notice, of which members were fully briefed and aware.

“Secondly, in the context of not proceeding this year with fireworks in either Omagh or Enniskillen, that was considered fully as part of the rates estimate process and decided in February.”

Councillor Robert Irvine, Ulster Unionist, referred to the financial impacts on the council which continue however: “Certain powers were temporarily bestowed on the Chief Executive with regard to looking at financial matters, going forward.

“It needs to be clarified if those currently stand or have been carried forward, because the fireworks situation was one of those – or maybe I’ve misread that.”

Ms. McCullagh said: “That must be a misunderstanding. That’s completely incorrect. There were no additional powers delegated to me.”

Councillor Irvine replied: “That clarification is needed, because there’s a misconception out there that [powers] were added.”

Re-joining the discussion, Councillor Ovens said: “I’m sorry to dwell on this, but who took the decision and when on Enniskillen fireworks?”

The Chair attempted to close this down, stating: “I’m not going into the fireworks. That has been well discussed. It was talked about in detail at the time.”

But Councillor Ovens enquired: “If we can’t talk about it tonight, when can we talk about it? I’m asking about the decision.

“Was it an officer’s decision, because [of] the way it was presented previously?”

In response, and concluding the discussion, the Chief Executive said: “I’m a little bemused by this. The decision was taken by members in relation to [financial] pressures in terms of the October, 2022 fireworks.

“Subsequently for this year’s fireworks, it was taken in the Special Council Meeting in February for the adoption of the rates-setting process, when the Council agreed fireworks would not be included.”

The Chair deemed the matter closed, and moved on to the next item of business.