Row over Antrim council's plan to show support for Black Lives Matter

A black lives matter rally takes place at Custom House Square in Belfast on June 6th 2020 Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A political row has been sparked over plans to light up buildings in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The SDLP council group on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it is "appalled" by the decision of the DUP to prevent civic buildings being lit up in support.

Instead civic buildings were lit up red and green to highlight October as Black History Month after an amendment proposed by the DUP was passed at last month's council meeting.

In a statement this week, SDLP council group leader Councillor Roisin Lynch said: "The inability of the DUP to send out a simple message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement is simply galling.

"It is very simple, you either support Black Lives Matter or you don't. There is no in between.

"It is astonishing they consider a movement committed to ending violence inflicted upon black communities as too political.

"Everything is politics and showing support to this movement through our local political sphere is as good a place as any place to start in tackling racism within our own communities.

"The DUP should really reflect on the reasons why they find themselves unable to support Black Lives Matter".

At the meeting, DUP leader on council Glengormley Alderman Phillip Brett said the amendment to light up civic buildings in support of Black History Month would be "a much more inclusive event" to mark.

"I think the original intent of the motion has somewhat changed given the evolving nature of the Black Lives Matter campaign, confirmation by the Electoral Commission that Black Lives Matter is now registered as a political party and is in the process of doing so shows that this organisation, whilst started out with good intentions, has become a political organisation.

Roisin Lynch

"We also have concerns in relation to policies which they espouse such as de-funding of our police service is something we as a party could not stand over."

Seconding the amendment, Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said it "gives everybody the chance to look and see how much black history has influenced society".