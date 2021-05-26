Rules on referendum campaigns ‘must be updated’ ahead of any border poll

Rules on conducting referendum campaigns “are badly out of date” in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — and must be updated in good time for any border poll on the future of partition — according to a new study.

It’s a key finding of a major new study on the question of any all-Ireland referendum on possible re-unification which was conducted by a panel of 12 Irish, British and USA academics. The study concludes that any “united Ireland referendum” will need meticulous planning on how it should be carried out — and what would happen afterwards.

The study was carried out under the aegis of the constitution unit of University College London and the academic panel stand well back from most of the complex and divisive political issues, focusing mainly on procedural matters. The academics conclude that a border poll, as provided for in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, is not inevitable but could well happen in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum and a potential re-run of the Scottish independence vote.

The academics’ report, which is published today, lays huge stress on the need for preparations in good time for any such border poll. It says this must be driven by the London and Dublin governments and also involve all relevant groups in Ireland and Britain.

The authors note the acrimonious fall-out after the June 2016 UK-wide Brexit referendum with retrospective rows about funding and procedures to police fair play. Their report raises serious questions about the reliability of current referendum procedures in both the UK and Republic of Ireland jurisdictions.

“The rules for referendum and election campaigns are badly out of date in both the UK and Ireland, and urgently need to be strengthened. This would be particularly important for referendums on the momentous unification question, where voters must be protected from misinformation, and have access to high-quality information,” the report warns.

“The process as a whole must be fair, and its administration rigorously impartial,” they add.

Other crucial issues which must be planned for include any wording for a referendum question, which the authors suggest could well be different in both jurisdictions.