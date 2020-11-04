Ruling on number of fans at crucial NI match still unclear

Morale: Jonathan Buckley has pleaded for fans to be able to watch the NI match

WITH just eight days to go until Northern Ireland's crucial play-off showdown against Slovakia in Belfast, it is still unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend.

Ian Baraclough's side was victorious in last month's semi-final penalty shootout against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Sarajevo, sealing their place in the Uefa European Championship play-off final.

Around 2,000 home fans were left stunned as Hearts striker Liam Boyce scored the decisive penalty kick.

The final will be held at the 18,000-seater Windsor Park on Thursday, November 12.

Despite progressing to the final on October 8, it is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend.

Uefa previously stipulated that spectators will be capped at a maximum of 30% of the respective stadium capacity, while away fans will not be allowed.

This means 5,400 Northern Ireland fans could potentially attend the play-off final but the rapid rise in Covid positive cases, as well as the circuit breaker regulations, could restrict such numbers.

Windsor Park welcomed 600 lucky members of the Green and White Army to the Uefa Nations League encounter against Austria on Sunday, October 11.

A spokesperson for the Irish Football Association explained yesterday that plans are continuing for a "small number of fans" to attend the game against Slovakia in a safe and responsible manner.

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council, which is the certifying authority in regards to the amount of fans that will be allowed into Windsor Park, stated that it will work alongside the IFA and other partner organisations to ensure stadium capacity for the play-off final is aligned with current Government guidance in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin was asked by DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley in the Stormont Assembly yesterday to explain how many fans were under consideration to attend the fixture.

He described the match against Slovakia as a "much-needed morale boost in bleak times" and urged that the maximum number of fans be permitted to attend "to cheer on our wee country".

Ms Ni Chuilin refused to get drawn into "speculation" because she wanted to respect the Irish FA, Belfast City Council and the work of Sport NI.

"Just to give the member assurance, we want the game to be as stress free as possible and to have a number of spectators there within safe social distancing and within the guidelines and I will do what I can to make that happen for them," continued the Sinn Fein MLA.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities, which oversees sport, added that the matter was for the Irish FA as the governing body.

At last week's Covid-19 press conference, First Minister Arlene Foster stated that the virus regulations permit fans to attend elite level sports in a safe manner.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill then followed this up by saying that she hoped football would follow Ulster Rugby and GAA in playing games behind closed doors.

Elsewhere, IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said last month that he believed 600 to 1,000 fans could be safely accommodated in the National Stadium within the current regulations for next week's crunch clash.