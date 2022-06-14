Russia adds three more DUP MPs to sanctions list

Three more DUP MPs have been hit with sanctions by Russia, alongside high-profile journalists and staff from Belfast-based company Thales UK that creates missiles.

MPs Gregory Campbell, Gavin Robinson and Sammy Wilson were added to the list alongside 17 other “persons associated with the defense complex” by Russia's foreign ministry in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

Other sanctions were also imposed on members of staff from Thales UK — a company based in Castlereagh in Belfast which designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets as well as missiles.

In this company, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Alexander Cresswell was added to the list alongside the company’s chief operating officer Christopher Shaw and vice presidents Paul Gosling, Ewen McCrorie, Suzanne Stratton and Lynne Watson.

In April, the DUP's Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon had “personal restrictions” imposed on them, including a travel ban.

They were sanctioned along with 285 other members of the House of Commons who Russia said have fuelled “unwarranted Russophobic hysteria”.

Speaking in the Commons chamber during Prime Minister’s Questions at the time, Boris Johnson said the sanctions should be regarded as a “badge of honour” by MPs.