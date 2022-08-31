Russian-speaking Belfast councillor recalls his chance meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev in Dublin

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte, then a student at Trinity College Dublin, meeting the former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 2002 (Pic: Carl Whyte)

A Belfast councillor who once lived in Russia has spoken of the moment he came face to face with Mikhail Gorbachev.

Following the last Soviet Union leader’s death at age 91 after a long illness, world leaders paid tribute on Tuesday.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte had spent a year living in Moscow as a student in 1999.

He later got the chance to meet Mr Gorbachev in person as the politician received an honorary degree at Trinity College Dublin and was awarded the Freedom of the City in 2002.

“He said he wanted to meet some students, so I went up and introduced myself and started speaking Russian to him,” Whyte said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“He spoke back to me in Russian and then, as my Russian gradually hit the buffers, I was trying to ask him where he liked to go on his holidays.”

At that point a translator stepped in and they continued to chat about his visit to Ireland and the prospects for young Russians.

“I think his granddaughter was studying in Ireland at the time, which is how he ended up visiting.”

Whyte said his impression of Mr Gorbachev was of someone who was “very charismatic, friendly and personable” and who was eager to talk to people.

He also remembers being surprised at how small in stature he was.

“He was just one of those people you would never ever forget being in his presence,” he said.

Despite being seen in the West as the man who brought down the iron curtain, at home Mr Gorbachev was hated by many who felt he had collapsed their country.

“I had lived in Moscow, so I actually talked to him about what the prospects were for young Russians. He was very honest and said things were quite dismal for them,” Whyte said.

“Of course, he also realised what he had done, which was that he had managed the potentially lethal disintegration of a country the size of the USSR fairly peacefully.”

Remembering his time in Moscow at the turn of the century, he described it as “an absolutely crazy place”.

“It was just at the end of Boris Yeltsin’s reign and it was ungovernable, but very exhilarating and exciting in other ways. It was quite dangerous,” said Whyte.

“The public health system was breaking down; police were corrupt. It was like nowhere that I’d been before or since.

“At the same time, it was an exhilarating place to live and go out as a 19-year-old.”

Asked about the attitude towards Mr Gorbachev, he said: “They didn’t like him — the ruble had collapsed the year before.

“The place was genuinely chaotic. Everyone was paid in dollars. There was no central bank. The police were corrupt.

“You couldn’t go anywhere or get anything done without paying people off.

“The sense of order and social cohesion that had been there before had just completely collapsed.

“I’m talking about pensioners selling rusty pots in the street because they had no money to buy food.”

Dr Alexander Titov, who is from Russia and lectures at Queen’s University Belfast with a special focus on Russian foreign policy, agreed there was a huge gap in how Mr Gorbachev was viewed in Russia and the West.

“That’s to do with the way the Cold War ended. If you look at Russia under Putin today, opinion polls show there’s nostalgia not so much for Gorbachev but his predecessor, Leonid Brezhnev,” he said.

“That’s seen as a golden time, when everything was stable, predictable and plentiful.

“There was a minority of pro-Western liberals and intellectuals who supported Gorbachev.

“But it is actually quite telling that Gorbachev is not seen as a successful leader by even pro-democracy people in Russia.

“That’s either because he did too little for them or too much for others. So there are very negative views on his legacy in Russia.”

With the current Russian war in Ukraine, and many Ukrainians having fled to Northern Ireland, Dr Titov noted that Gorbachev himself was half Ukrainian and his wife was Ukrainian.

“He made a very successful career in the Soviet Union, which he also unintentionally brought to an end.

“I haven’t seen opinion polls on what Ukrainians think, but I think it would depend a lot on where they come from and their socioeconomic background.

“Part of Ukraine had a strong Soviet identity, even during the 1990s.

“On the other hand, you also have a very strong, pro-independence national movement which seized on the opportunity presented by Gorbachev to break away.”

He added that the collapse of the Soviet Union had also resulted in a difficult legacy of tension in Ukraine.

During his visit to Dublin in 2002, Mr Gorbachev had criticised the British Government for having double standards for seeking military interventions in Eastern European regions such as Yugoslavia, Bosnia and Kosovo while seeking for political interventions in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I responded very harshly when there was a crisis in Yugoslavia, in Bosnia, Kosovo, when some British politicians were calling for the use of force there by international forces.

“My response to those British politicians was: why they did not do the same in Northern Ireland? There is a problem there too. Why are they not calling for the same kind of solution?” he said.

He said bombing and the use of force in other countries was not the solution.

“Terrorism is not acceptable. We have to fight terrorism. But we also have to understand the root causes.”

Dr Titov said this explained his world-view, which was idealistic in the same way as the former US President Woodrow Wilson had been after the end of the First World War.

“I think he retained this idealistic streak. I suppose he had no other option as he lost power.

“Statements like this on Northern Ireland would certainly fit that view.”

In 2002, Trinity College had awarded Mr Gorbachev the degree of a Doctor in Laws (LLD) in recognition of his “political service and contribution to peace”.

He was the third Russian to receive an honorary degree, alongside composer Shostakovich and cellist Rostropovich.

Serving as president of the Soviet Union between 1990-91, he was best remembered for his policies of Perestroika and Glasnost, which encouraged free speech and eased tensions with the West.

Trinity College had invited the leader to Dublin to receive his degree in 2000 alongside Nelson Mandela and Irish President Mary McAleese, but he had been unable to travel to Dublin at that time.