Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'

Outgoing Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said his future plans involve "going to the pub" following his sacking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Smith, who was removed as secretary of state as part of a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday morning, told Sky News: "I think my future plans are things like going to the pub and I am now going to my constituency.

"I wish the new Cabinet and the new secretary of state all the best of luck."

Mr Smith regularly posted on social media while enjoying nightlife in Belfast during his 204 days as Secretary of State.

Julian Smith's sacking caused shock in Northern Ireland. He was held in high regard for his role in ending the three-year political impasse in Northern Ireland and bringing about the restoration of power sharing.

He has been replaced by Brandon Lewis who said he has had conversations with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill on Friday morning.