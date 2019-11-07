Same-sex marriage billboards put up in Belfast

One of new posters erected in the city

The first billboards advertising same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland have been erected across Belfast after the law changed last month.

Eight billboards have appeared across central Belfast locations, including Boucher Road, Holywood Rugby Club and Upper Library Street.

They have been erected by Northern Ireland Humanists, a branch of the non-religious body Humanists UK, to advertise their secular wedding ceremonies.

The huge signs show pictures of same-sex couples getting married, with the slogan "Love wins for everyone".

Abortion was decriminalised and same-sex marriage legislation - which was passed by MPs at Westminster - came into force at midnight on October 21.

The first same-sex weddings here are due to take place in February 2020.

Northern Ireland Humanists coordinator Boyd Sleator said: "LGBT people in Northern Ireland have suffered for too long under archaic laws influenced by religious groups which have prevented same-sex couples from being able to legally marry.

"Marriage is a fundamental human right and these billboards celebrate equality, fairness, and the enormous progress that we've achieved. From next year same-sex couples will be able to legally wed the person they love, and we hope people will choose a bespoke, humanist wedding to mark their special day."