Sammy Wilson accuses UK Government of engaging in ‘Stalinist purge’ to rid Commons committee of dissenters

Mark Francois in his office in the Houses of Parliament (Gareth Fuller/PA)

DUP MP Sammy Wilson accuses UK Government of carrying out a Stalinist purge by 'rigging' Brexit Committee. Pic by Liam McBurney/PA.

A DUP MP has accused the UK Government of carrying out a “Stalinist purge” following claims that it attempted to “rig” a committee voting on crucial parts of the Windsor Framework deal.

It comes after the Tory civil war exploded in Parliament as a result of the Government "sacking" five Conservative MPs because they intended to impose the pro-EU measures.

The law would allow the EU to put checks on parcels going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteer MPs, described the Government's handling of the issue as "bent" during the row.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson was asked if he agrees with Mr Francois when he appeared on BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday morning.

“He was spot on,” Mr Wilson told Good Morning Ulster.

“That’s exactly what they did.

“There’s a process for appointing members to a committee, the process of selection.

"The House of Commons agreed the membership and then at the last minute when the government realised that because of the nature of the legislation we are putting through, which actually now places Northern Ireland as a foreign country so there can be searches carried out of postal packages moving from GB into NI – a power which doesn’t exist for postal packages in any other part of the United Kingdom.

"When it became apparent just how draconian and severe and how disrupting this legislation was – then a number of Conservatives said ‘we are going to vote against it’.

"As I said on the committee later on, it was like a Stalinist purge. They simply weren’t going to brook any dissent, so they got rid of the dissenters.

"Unfortunately for the Government of course, the dissenters did not keep quiet."

Mr Wilson described the situation as “highly embarrassing” for Downing Street.

"It is indicative of how the Government is now determined to drive through legislation which those who open their eyes to it can see it is designed to separate Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom,” he added.

"And it exposes a lie which the Prime Minister made when he said that the Windsor Framework would ensure that there was effectively no border in the Irish Sea."

Mark Francois in his office in the Houses of Parliament (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Unionists and Brexiteers have warned the legislation will undermine Brexit and divide the UK.

Mr Francois said it is normal for MPs to be replaced on a committee if they cannot attend "for some personal reason" but “not taken off a committee against their will”.

Read more Stormont impasse limiting NI ability to benefit from Windsor Framework – Martin

"That is what has happened here and it has happened five times over on the same committee,” he added.

"That is not in order, that is not a convention, it is the government trying to rig a committee by getting rid of people who they thought might have the moral courage to vote the wrong way.

"It's bent! That is what they have done."

Mr Francois was asked to withdraw the word "bent" following the comments which came as fellow MPs expressed outrage at their own Government.

Alliance MLA Stephen Farry acknowledged concerns, but said he was content that “nothing has been lost”.

“I dont’t think the Government has handled the process around this very well – both in terms of communicating what this is about and and around the committee,” he told the programme.

“But I wouldn’t go entirely overboard about this.

“The whips very tightly control membership of these committees… they tend to handle the statutory instruments.

“Of course anyone has speaking rights at the committee in terms of MPs – and people can still force a vote in the House of Commons down the line on this anyway.

“In terms of the actual process nothing has been lost.”

Former Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among the 22 Conservative MPs to rebel and vote against a key part of Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal with the EU back in March.

A total of 515 MPs voted in favour with 29 opposing the regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

Mr Wilson said most of those who supported the PM hadn’t even read the text which was published the day before.

"And of course now it is being shredded because we are seeing every day that new revelations are coming forward which expose the lie on which it was based – namely that this was to safeguard Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom,” he added.

Current plans will give Border Force and HMRC powers to detain, inspect, and seize illicit movements of parcels from GB to NI or those subject to specific requirements like hazardous chemicals.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Windsor Framework restores the smooth flow of trade from GB to NI and protects Northern Ireland’s place in our Union.

"Under the Windsor Framework, parcels from Great Britain can be sent to friends, family and consumers in Northern Ireland without any customs declarations.”