Sammy Wilson and Jonathan Buckley slam Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker for ‘preaching’ to DUP

The Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker has been told to “spend less time preaching” to unionists by the DUP, after Mr Baker made a series of comments about the current Stormont impasse.

In a statement, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the only thing consistent about Mr Baker “is his inconsistency” and said instead of “preaching to others” he should instead “sort out the Protocol”.

Meanwhile, in another barb against Mr Baker, the MLA Jonathan Buckley tweeted: “Principles in politics is in short supply these days. @SteveBakerHW sadly we simply don’t know what you stand for or against. You appear to have “choked down” most of your principles.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Baker shared a social media video from a meeting he held with civil society leaders in Fermanagh.

Talking about politicians getting back to Stormont ahead of a deadline on Friday which will see the Secretary of State legally obliged to call an election, Mr Baker prompts those gathered in the room to say in unison “get on with it”.

On Monday, he also urged the DUP to “choke down” its position in refusing to re-enter Stormont powersharing so that an election can be avoided and said another election would be a waste of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

The DUP are currently refusing to enter into the institutions in Stormont as a result of their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the arrangements around post-Brexit trading across the Irish Sea.

Mr Wilson said: “Mr Baker is in no place to preach to the DUP or any other party. The only thing consistent about his position is his inconsistency.

“First of all, he spoke against the protocol arrangements in the House of Commons and then voted against them three times only to eventually walk through the lobby in support of the protocol.

“After we pointed out to him the damage being done to Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom by the protocol, he accepted he had been wrong to support it and apologized for backing it in the first place.

"Indeed, only last week he said he would implode the Conservative Party if he didn’t get the protocol arrangements changed and he accepted that the protocol breaches the Belfast Agreement.

“Rather than running around preaching to others to ‘get back in’, he would be better doing his job and sort out the protocol problem his party created and he voted for. We will then be able to have stable devolution.”

Earlier it was confirmed Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed as the Secretary of State. There has been no formal confirmation yet that Mr Baker will remain in the Northern Ireland Office.

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.