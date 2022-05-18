Sammy Wilson calls on SDLP’s Claire Hanna to apologise for ‘bad-mannered’ House of Commons interjection

The SDLP had to ‘double-take’ to ensure the statement about power-sharing did not come from a parody Sammy Wilson account

The SDLP has said it had to double-check that a statement from DUP MP Sammy Wilson calling on Claire Hanna to apologise for comments made in the House of Commons did not come from a parody account.

It comes after Ms Hanna yesterday interjected during a statement made by DUP MP Carla Lockhart in which she invoked the name of John Hume to make a point about the NI Protocol.

As she did so, Ms Hanna could be heard saying: “Take John Hume’s name out of your mouth.”

On Wednesday Mr Wilson criticised the SDLP MP for what he branded a “bad mannered” response.

“Since the election, the SDLP and Sinn Fein attitude to unionists has been ‘sit there and be quiet’. Well unionists will not be quiet. With not a single unionist MLA or MP supporting the protocol, we will be making our voices heard,” Mr Wilson said.

“We have been raising our lack of support for the protocol for more than two years. We have been reasonable and patient.

“Carla Lockhart rightly referenced John Hume’s commitment to power-sharing in the House of Commons yesterday.

“The bad-mannered response from Claire Hanna left the House of Commons in shock. People say things in the heat of the moment, but Claire should apologise to Carla.”

He added: “John Hume did not believe in majority rule, yet it seems that the SDLP and SF, aided by their wee helpers in the Alliance Party, have developed a fondness for majority rule. They want a powergrab rather than power-sharing. They want to ignore the views of unionists.

“The cosy coalition of Alliance, SF and SDLP MLAs may want unionists to sit in the corner in silence but our vision is one of Northern Ireland where there is genuine power-sharing, where there is genuine commitment to catering for unionists and nationalists and where respect is not a one-way street.

“If we can restore Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom, then the prize is great. The prize is stable devolution and the integrity of the EU and UK markets protected.”

In response the SDLP expressed its surprise at the comments from Mr Wilson.

An SDLP spokesperson said: “Like many people, we had to do a double-take to make sure this statement was from the real Sammy Wilson and not a parody account.

“No one with any sense of our history can take seriously the DUP’s attempt to invoke John Hume to justify their repeated failings around Brexit and building a shared future.

“No one has put the DUP in the corner except themselves, by refusing to share power on behalf of everyone here.

“As we have always been, the SDLP is ready to work with all parties to improve life for everyone here and hope the DUP will follow suit and start putting people here before their own self-interest.”

In response to Mr Wilson’s claims of a “cosy coalition”, Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said his party is ready to form an Executive now.

"We want to work together with others to deliver for people.” he added.

“We need an Executive formed to put over £420 million into people's pockets to help deal with the cost of living, and an extra £1 billion into the health service to reduce waiting lists, support cancer and mental health services, and recruit more doctors and nurses.

“Workers and families are struggling. They need our help now, and we need an Executive now.

“The DUP need to stop blocking an Executive, so we can give people that help right away.”

The Alliance Party have been asked for a response.