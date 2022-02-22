Sammy Wilson confuses Ukraine with Sinn Fein in House of Commons

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has been heard confusing Sinn Fein with Ukraine when speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

When speaking about the growing Russian threat against Ukraine he said: “Russian aggression against Sinn Fein… Ukraine…”

A video was shared by Irish comedian Jake O’Kane on Facebook who could be heard laughing when the East Antrim MP mixes up his words.

He posted along with the video: “Michelle O'Neill has tested positive for Covid for the second time in six months. Could Sammy Wilson be right, could it be dirty tricks from them damn Ruskies?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Last weekend Sammy Wilson was repeatedly booed and jeered at during an anti-protocol rally he was speaking at in Markethill, Co Armagh.

During his address, Mr Wilson compared the EU's handling of Northern Ireland in the Brexit process to Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

However, his comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process, with TUV leader Jim Allister having to intervene on his behalf at one point.