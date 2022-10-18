Sammy Wilson ‘doesn’t know’ if Liz Truss can survive as PM while SDLP’s Claire Hanna calls for election following Westminster turmoil

The DUP's Sammy Wilson and Claire Hanna of the SDLP have been discussing prime minister Liz Truss's future.

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said he doesn’t know if Liz Truss can survive as Prime Minister following a turbulent day for the leader at Westminster on Monday.

The East Antrim MP was speaking after a day which saw her new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reversing several of the key policy announcements in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget three weeks ago.

Ms Truss has suggested she believes she can weather the storm that has rocked the party in recent weeks, as she vowed to lead the Tories into the next general election.

The pressure on the Prime Minister gained traction on Monday, with the number of Tories openly calling for her to go rising to five.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Wilson – who previously praised parts of the mini-budget – acknowledged it was a “very difficult day for the government”.

“I think they have steadied the ship a bit. We did support the reduction of National Insurance contributions, that is staying. We supported the reduction in Income Tax. We supported the reduction in Corporation Tax.

“We did make it quite clear the government had made wrong decisions by not trying to finance some of that by taxes on energy companies.

“I don’t know if she can survive. The last thing the country needs at the moment is further instability. That is why I hope we won’t have any more of the internal backstabbing in the House of Commons and Conservative Party.”

The SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the scenes in the House of Commons were “chaotic” and said there should be a general election.

“It was one of those evenings when everybody was asking everybody else what they think is going to happen,” she added.

“There isn’t really a plan, in part because there isn’t really a Conservative Party. There are a series of factions.

“It is clear to most people there should be a general election to reset and take power away from the party who have inflicted this.

“The hard part for the rest of us is still to come because of the chaos they have created.

“You can look in the moment at the kind of drama and theatre of it, but this has a very long tail and will have very serious impacts on people’s lives.”