Sammy Wilson: EU responsible for NI’s political crisis and ‘collapse’ of peace agreement

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has claimed “all evidence shows” the EU is responsible for the political crisis in Northern Ireland, which has seen “the collapse of the Good Friday Agreement”.

In an opinion piece for The Telegraph, Mr Wilson said “when it comes to pure unabashed brazenness, the shameless leaders of the EU have no equal.”

The DUP brought the power-sharing institutions down in Northern Ireland over the NI Protocol.

The party has refused to return to government after raising further concerns about the Windsor Framework which was designed to make trade between NI and Britain easier.

DUP MPs voted against the Stormont Brake aspect of that deal at Westminster but 515 members of parliament voted in favour of the statutory instrument, with just 29 against.

Referring to a debate about the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in the European Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Wilson said members spoke of playing a part in the GFA and have now taken on the role of being its guardian.

"What nonsense,” the DUP MP for East Antrim wrote in The Telegraph.

“This is simply being used to justify the unwanted and unwarranted intrusion of the EU into the affairs of Northern Ireland, one of the component countries of the UK.

"First of all, the EU played no part in the negotiations or the finalisation of the Belfast/GFA 25 years ago.

"Those who claim otherwise are either politically deluded or suffering from political amnesia driven by the belief that nothing of significance can happen without the EU playing an important role,” Mr Wilson said.

"The problem for those who make these claims is that even a cursory examination of the events and the documentation from 25 years ago show that the EU didn’t even have the role of a bit player.

“The only parties mentioned in the final paper were the UK government and the government of the Republic of Ireland.

"Finally, the only signatures on the final agreement were those of the British prime minister and the Irish Taoiseach.

"The only reference to the EU was two short paragraphs indicating the role of Assembly and UK ministers in discussing policy issues relating to our EU membership and the role of one of the cross-border bodies in dealing with EU aid programmes.

His Telegraph piece continued: “All the evidence points to the EU being responsible for the political crisis in NI, which has seen the collapse of all the GFA institutions, supposedly to protect the EU single market.

"By demanding that NI be subject to EU laws, the EU effectively changed NI’s constitutional, legal and economic standing within the UK. Astonishingly, this demand was agreed to by the UK government.

"In the words of David Trimble, one of the authors of the GFA, the demands by the EU and the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), which implemented those demands, resulted in the GFA being ripped up.

“The NIP resulted in a clear change in the status of NI. The GFA guaranteed that this could only happen if a majority in NI agreed to such an outcome in a referendum.

"This guarantee was tossed aside, causing a political crisis in NI as Unionist ministers refused to implement an undemocratic arrangement, which required them to administer foreign laws that increasingly will distance NI from the rest of the UK.

Mr Wilson said the UK Government has two choices. If it exercises its freedoms under Brexit and changes its laws to give the UK a competitive advantage, it does so at the expense of diluting the legal and constitutional links with NI, which remains under EU laws.

"The alternative is to keep UK law in line with the EU in order to protect the unity of the UK, which, of course, is the EU objective,” he added.

“The EU doesn’t give a fig for the societal consequences that this will have in NI. Our country is simply a tool to be cynically manipulated in the game of blunting Brexit. The key player in this irresponsible game can never claim to be the guarantor of peace in NI.”