Sammy Wilson insists DUP seeks to represent all as former mayor Graham Warke quits party

MP Sammy Wilson has insisted his party seeks to represent all in Northern Ireland after a former DUP mayor quit the party to “move forward with a new political pathway”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Sammy Wilson said he wasn't aware of what Graham Warke’s “gripe” with the DUP was - but insisted his party has proven they are forward-thinking.

Mr Wilson said: “We’re always sorry to see someone leave but the real reasons behind his departure, I’m not aware of because I’ve never spoken to him, so I don’t know what his gripe with the party is.

“All I can say is that I think if anyone looks at the issues we seek to deal with and the way we’ve tried to take Northern Ireland forward, his aims are our aims,” he said.

The DUP mayor quit the party after handing over his chains to his Sinn Fein successor at Derry City and Strabane Council.

Graham Warke issued a statement in which he said:

“I informed the DUP that from today I want to move forward with a new political pathway,” the statement read.

“I am committed to move this city and district forward into a more progressive and united future – one that embraces the needs of all the people who live and work here.”

Mr Warke said it was his year serving as mayor that emphasised the need for a new future based on reconciliation and peace-building.

“My decision to leave the DUP and pursue my political career independently was made in close consultation with the electorate, my family, friends and wider community.”

Mr Warke said his grassroots supporters are backing the move.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

When asked whether Mr Warke had quit the DUP because it is not progressive or inclusive enough, Mr Wilson said the aim of the DUP is to work for all the people of Northern Ireland and the party has “proven that on a day to day basis”.

He added: “I don’t know why he’s leaving. I don’t know Graham. All I know is that he gave good service to us over the last year when he was Mayor.

The east Antrim MP said his party “works on cross-community basis all the time” whether that’s at local level or at leadership level.

“I don’t recognise this picture that we do not do cross-community work and we do not represent and seek to represent all communities in Northern Ireland.”

UUP Councillor Ryan McCready praised Mr Warke describing him as a “mayor for everyone” who had “challenged the status quo”.

“Your personal characteristics and attributes were second to none; your humility and humbleness, accessibility and inclusiveness, your hard work and determination and lets not forget your sense of humour!

“All of which has had a huge impact with everyone you met, whether that be in Claudy or Culmore, Bready or the Bogside, Kilfennan or the Creggan. The list of your engagements is both long and impressive.

“When I use the term ‘Mayor for everyone’ do not mistake that for just orange or green, even though you have done so many engagements for both and did so apolitically to a large degree and put you civic duty as Mayor before party.”

It has also emerged that Alderman Warke will become the new ‘Veterans’ Champion’ in the council area.

Alderman McCready said: “It was an absolute privilege to hold the position of responsibility as the City & District’s ‘Veterans Champion’ between the years of 2019 to 2022.

“I will be continuing my support to local Veterans within the Council area via the Royal British Legion’s local branches and indeed the Veterans Hub initiative including project life.

"I look forward to working with the newly appointed ‘Veterans Champion’, Alderman Graham Warke.”