Scrapping Northern Ireland Protocol would be legal according to UK attorney general: reports

Ripping up the Northern Ireland Protocol would be legal because the EU’s implementation of it is “disproportionate and unreasonable”, according to the UK’s attorney general Suella Braverman.

On Tuesday it emerged officials for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were reportedly drawing up draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland.

Such a move would likely bring retaliation from the European Union, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz already claiming “no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement”.

According to The Times on Wednesday evening, Ms Braverman described the Good Friday Agreement as having “primordial significance” and is more important than the protocol.

A UK Government source reportedly added: “There’s mountains of evidence that there’s a trade barrier down the middle of our country. Suella has argued that trade is being diverted.”

The legal cover provided by Ms Braverman also cites “societal unrest” and “increasing signs of violence in Northern Ireland” which she argues “can’t be allowed to carry on”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Good Friday Agreement is “the most important”, ahead of the Northern Ireland Protocol and said his government must “sort it out”.

“That is crucial for the stability of our country of the UK, of Northern Ireland. And it’s got to be that means that things have got to command across community support,” he told the media during a visit to Sweden.

“Plainly the Northern Ireland Protocol fails to do that and we need to sort it out.”

Mr Johnson urged the EU not to create any "drama" over the protocol when questioned by some reporters on whether he would risk a potential trade war with the trading-bloc.

"Let's face it, we're talking about really in the scheme of things, a very, very small part of the whole European economy and I think 0.4% of the value of the whole of the EU economy in Northern Ireland. It is crazy,” he added.

While the intervention by Ms Braverman is likely to provide cover to those requesting Mr Johnson acts on the protocol, The Times report that there are divisions within the government.

According to the newspaper Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, are said to favour introducing the legislation as soon as next week.

However, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Steve Barclay, the prime minister’s chief of staff, are concerned about the economic consequences of a potential trade war with the EU.