SDLP and SF play the blame game over end to £20 uplift in Universal Credit

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said the public “should not be fooled by Sinn Féin’s spin on Universal Credit” after the Finance Minister defended a decision not to extend a £20 uplift.

Conor Murphy was one of the ministers who rejected party colleague Deirdre Hargey’s £55m bid to offset the loss of the temporary benefit for the rest of the financial year.

The Government added the weekly £20 supplement to benefits payments to help low-income people during the worst of the pandemic, but removed the increase at the beginning of October.

Mr Murphy said there had been “very cynical party politics” around the topic in the Assembly yesterday.

On Friday the Executive agreed how to allocate around £250m of unspent funds.

Mr Murphy said that “after £200m was allocated to Health, only £23m of resources was available. That was not enough to meet the Universal Credit bid”.

“The costs of this are expected to rise to £200m per year,” he added.

“In order to adequately fund Health and Universal Credit, I therefore set out the pro rata contributions needed from departments other than Health to fund the Universal Credit uplift not just for this financial year, but also for future years.

“I therefore presented a different means of funding the Universal Credit uplift on a long-term basis. This was not accepted.”

Ms Mallon noted she was the only minister to voice support for Ms Hargey’s bid and claimed Mr Murphy “refused to do so”.

“Despite what Conor Murphy might claim, no decision was taken at the Executive, but instead exclusively by the joint First Ministers, who decided not to reverse the cut. Conor Murphy has attempted to portray this issue as a choice between the health service and those on Universal Credit,” she said.

“Taking this money away from families will have a direct impact on our health service as more of them are pushed into poverty and this affects their physical and mental health. All of the spin in the world will not detract from these facts.”

Mr Murphy claimed Ms Mallon had the opportunity to “put up or shut up” in discussions on the issue, and she had not objected to the monitoring round being signed off.

“It is not complicated. There was an option to do it, there was not enough money in the monitoring round. People did not go for the option when it was available to them,” he said.

The Alliance Party said “political spats inside and outside the Chamber between SDLP and Sinn Fein aren’t delivering the solutions desperately needed for people”.

“The united focus of all parties should be ensuring the UK Government step up and reverse their disgraceful cut alongside securing delivery of welfare mitigations legislation for all,” it said.

The party added that failure to get the matter onto Thursday’s Executive agenda “would be an appalling abdication of leadership”.