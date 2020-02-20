SDLP and UUP to meet with election boss over claims of registration errors

The Ulster Unionists and the SDLP are to meet chief electoral officer Virginia McVea next week to discuss how her office handled last year's Westminster election.

Sinn Fein and the DUP have also expressed serious concerns after an Electoral Office whistleblower claimed they oversaw a "chaotic" voter registration process, with people given incorrect deadline dates for submitting evidence needed to register to vote.

Ms McVea has apologised unreservedly to anybody affected but has insisted that many of the issues raised were "inaccurate and unfounded".

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said he would be raising "feedback we have received from voters about the registration process and safeguarding the fairness of all elections" with Ms McVea at a meeting next week.

"We have raised issues with the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland previously and continue to seek to ensure that the public has confidence in electoral processes. That is our ongoing priority," he added.

Former Ulster Unionist MP Tom Elliott said it was "unbelievable and unacceptable" that no external review had been ordered into the issue.

He said: "If any other public agency in Northern Ireland was facing allegations of failings to this extent, an outside body would be brought in to probe it. I'm not calling for a public inquiry but there has to be an independent investigation into what happened."

Mr Elliott was defeated by Sinn Fein's Michelle Gildernew by just 57 votes in the Fermanagh-South Tyrone constituency in December.

He added: "So far there is a worrying lack of information on what the Electoral Office has actually done and we will be asking a lot of questions when we meet them next week.

"It is in the public interest that all information is disclosed. The Northern Ireland Office has a responsibility here and I'd like to see them launching an investigation."

DUP East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said: "We have already raised concerns with the Electoral Office about issues faced by party representatives across Northern Ireland during the election.

"The Electoral Office must provide reassurance to the public, but if this is not achieved then it may be something a body such as the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster could investigate and seek answers."

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy said: "These latest revelations raise further and very serious questions about the Electoral Office's handling of the voter registration process.

"The reality is that people have lost their democratic right to vote as a result of being denied the opportunity to register.

"There doesn't appear to be any effective scrutiny or accountability mechanism in relation to the Electoral Office. This is very concerning."

BBC's Nolan Show revealed that inaccurate deadline dates for registration had been sent out ahead of the Westminster election.

It spoke to one woman who said she and her husband and son were unable to vote because they had been told the deadline to submit additional evidence for their registration was November 26, when it was actually December 4.

The Electoral Office did not respond to a request for comment yesterday, but on Tuesday Ms McVea said a "thorough investigation" had been carried out "and she was satisfied many of the issues raised were inaccurate and unfounded".

She added: "We have made it clear that given we dealt with hundreds of thousands of documents during this election in a very short period of time, mistakes are inevitable due to human error. We apologise to the people affected unreservedly.

"Most importantly, we advised on a number of occasions that these made no material difference to the outcome of the election."

Ms McVea said that the voter application process is more complex and stringent than in the rest of the UK.

Law professional McVea a popular figure despite current criticism

Virginia McVea became Chief Electoral Officer three years ago.

Since taking up the position in February 2017, she has been highly accessible to the media.

Her open and approachable manner means that, despite the current criticism of the Electoral Office, Ms McVea is a popular figure with politicians and journalists.

The qualified solicitor was previously director of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

Before that she was head of legal services for the commission and a legal adviser to the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority.

She was appointed Chief Electoral Officer for a five-year term, which concludes in February 2022, on a £77,615 salary.

Announcing her appointment in 2017, former Secretary of State James Brokenshire said: "This role is vital to ensuring public participation and confidence in the electoral process in Northern Ireland.

"I have no doubt that Virginia has the right skills and the experience to deliver in this important role."