SDLP announce South Belfast candidates for next Assembly election

The SDLP has selected two candidates to run in South Belfast for the next Assembly election.

Matthew O’Toole MLA and party member Elsie Trainor were announced at a virtual convention held by the SDLP this evening.

Party leader Colum Eastwood called both candidates “fierce champions for the rich diversity of communities” in South Belfast.

“Matthew has been a formidable member of our Assembly team who has raised the standard of accountability that Ministers have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

"He has also been a vocal champion for the pro-Europe majority in Northern Ireland who have been ignored by the Conservative government at Westminster. He has been an articulate and powerful voice for people in South Belfast.”

He added that Ms Trainor was part of a new generation of activists stepping forward to choose change.

"She has an impressive record of community activism and will bring a huge amount of experience to the Assembly.”

Mr O’Toole said he was delighted to be selected by party colleagues to stand during “the most consequential period” since the Good Friday Agreement.

“I entered the Assembly when the Assembly restarted last January to serve people here in precarious and unprecedented times,” he said.

"I'll be seeking a mandate, not just to continue that work but to deliver to the fundamental change that only the SDLP can lead.

"Whether it's dealing with the impact of Brexit, the climate crisis or rescuing our public services, our party is up for the challenge and wants a mandate for the change the people of Northern Ireland so desperately want.”

Ms Trainor added: “South Belfast has been my home for almost 20 years, it's where I’ve built my career and where I’m raising my family. I’m not a politician but I’ve watched over the years as many of the people we trusted to represent our best interests have instead continued to put themselves and their parties first.”

She said the issues important to people in South Belfast included childcare, climate change and school places.

“Inequality and poverty that plagues our still divided society, the horrific trends in violence against woman and girls, and a health service underfunded, underappreciated, and crippled my disgraceful waiting lists.

“There’s much more we can do if we choose a different path and a different set of people.”