SDLP announces makeup of party’s opposition – despite lack of Stormont Assembly

The SDLP has announced the makeup of its team of opposition politicians among MLAs, MPs and councillors across Northern Ireland.

In the summer, the party announced it would be forming an official opposition at Stormont – despite the lack of an Assembly as a result of the DUP’s refusal to nominate a Speaker or join the Executive over their protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The nationalist party confirmed party leader Colum Eastwood would act as the SDLP’s ‘New Ireland’ spokesperson.

Meanwhile, south Belfast MP Claire Hanna is named as the party’s ‘Europe and International Affairs’ spokesperson and the leader of the opposition Matthew O’Toole will also act as their ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ spokesman.

Elsewhere, Daniel McCrossan will act as a spokesperson for ‘Social Justice’ and Cara Hunter for ‘Children and Young People’.

Mr Eastwood said his front bench team would “hold ministers to account”.

“In every aspect of their lives, government is badly failing people across Northern Ireland. The cost of surviving for working families and vulnerable households is out of control, mortgage rates are up, energy prices are up, the cost of food and fuel is up and all the while, Stormont remains down,” he said.

“It is a political choice to abandon people in a moment of abject need and the SDLP believes that it is unforgivable.

“Today we are announcing a new front bench team that will hold Ministers to account for their failure to take decisive action to support people over the last six months and we will propose bold new policy ideas that will change this place for the better.”

In the summer Mr Eastwood said he had written to the Assembly Speaker signalling his party’s intention to form an official opposition.

“Our opposition is about making the north work for all the people who live here and deserve more than the same politics of division and deadlock,” he added.

“And it is also about setting out the case for a different kind of future – a social democratic new Ireland where opportunity and prosperity is shared, where wealth redistribution supports working families and those most in need, where we are no longer held to ransom by people who have been reckless with this place and our future.

“The new SDLP teams have already started their work engaging with community groups, business representatives and senior leaders in health, education and housing. Our mission is to address the real challenges facing people in our communities.”