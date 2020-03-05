SDLP backs independent audit over Causeway council debt

An SDLP motion calling for an independent forensic audit has been backed by a majority of councillors - but six unionists have vetoed the move using a process called a "call in". It means the council's legal department will examine the decision - but it has yet to report almost four weeks later. (stock photo)

Protesters supporting an independent audit into the Causeway Coast and Glens Council's finances are endorsing the wishes of the majority of councillors, the SDLP has said.

Councillor Helena Dallat O'Driscoll said those who gathered at the council offices on Tuesday were justified in seeking answers over how the authority accumulated over £71m of debt.

Ms Dallat O'Driscoll said: "The people protesting are simply echoing the frustrations felt by the majority of councillors who want this forensic audit to happen.

"The ratepayer needs assurance that the council's financial problems are being put to bed. We have being demanding openness and transparency."