SDLP blames DUP for ‘utterly disgraceful’ hold-up of £400 energy support payments

The DUP has been accused of preventing £400 energy payments from being paid to households across Northern Ireland.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said it “is utterly disgraceful” that the political impasse is holding up the support payments.

“Despite the DUP’s repeated attempts to deny the harm the lack of an executive and assembly is causing to people in the north, here is yet another example of how we could be helping people if they would end their boycott,” he added.

"Across these islands families have been provided with energy payment support, but people in the north are still waiting, with increasing anxiety about how they will pay their bills and heat their homes.”

It comes after the Secretary of State admitted there are problems with issuing the automatic payments as a result of the absence of an executive.

Chris Heaton-Harris expressed hope that there will be clarity "very, very soon" on how the money can be delivered into people’s pockets.

"Having no executive does hinder a host of different things that need to be delivered for the people of for Northern Ireland," he told the BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr O’Toole described the situation as “abhorrent” that the MLAs are being prevented from identifying and delivering support to struggling families.

“While Stormont does not have a magic wand, the uncomfortable truth for the DUP is that having the institutions in place would be much better for people here on everything from energy support payments to our health waiting lists,” he said.

However former DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons said he believed energy companies were ready to proceed with the payments after the UK government decides whether it is going to be in one lump sum – as previously agreed – or in six monthly instalments.

Mr Lyons said that is a matter for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.